Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community Featured in the Environments for Aging 2021 Awards for Design Champions

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is proud to announce Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community is a feature in the Environments for Aging 2021 Awards for Design Champions. The 4th annual awards program celebrates senior living design being pushed in new directions with Watercrest Senior Living's innovative Market Street Plaza as a highlighted design concept.

Senior designer Grant Warner of HKS spends the night in senior living communities with immersive indoor streetscapes, such as Watercrest Sarasota, to fully experience the impact of their 'outdoor' concept on resident engagement and family interaction. Warner saw firsthand how stimulating the environment is to residents, family members and caregivers alike.

"The smell of freshly cut grass instantly transports me back to the ball field where I spent time with my Dad," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Research shows that utilizing specific sights, sounds, and smells connects us to our memories and experiences. This critical element of our multi-sensory programming at Market Street Plaza is designed to incorporate the individual needs of each and every resident we serve."

Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with winding trees, fresh flowers, and innovative visual cueing, all surrounded by the calming sounds of nature. Residents delight in the comfort of familiar activities such as stopping by the Post Office and Newsstand, browsing the Art Gallery, sampling fresh pastries at the Bakery, or visiting the Salon and Barber Shop for special pampering. Each space is caringly designed to stimulate the senses and encourage meaningful interaction for residents and guests.

Watercrest Sarasota is a newly-constructed, luxury senior living campus comprised of 72 independent, 94 assisted living and 32 memory care residences with world-class amenities and exceptional care. The architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, pool, salon and spa, children's play space, grand balconies, Florida-style outdoor living spaces, as well as exquisitely designed dining venues in a resort-style environment.

Watercrest Sarasota is a signature Watercrest product partnered by Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties. The design team includes Interior Design Associates, HKS Architecture, LifeBUILT Architecture, and Walker and Company construction. Watercrest Sarasota is ideally located at 4100 University Parkway in Sarasota, Florida. For information, contact the community at 941-979-1396.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

