GreenPower Announces Test Rides and Demonstration of Its AV Star with Perrone Robotics at CES 2022

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission electric-powered vehicles serving the cargo, delivery, shuttle, transit, and school bus markets, today announced its AV Star will be on display and used as a demo vehicle at CES® 2022 as part of Perrone Robotic's Innovation Alley demonstration track.

The AV Star will demo and offer CES attendees autonomous rides. The AV Star is the nation’s first fully-autonomous, zero-emissions, all-electric, ADA-compliant, FMVSS certified and Buy America shuttle. The AV Star was developed with Perrone Robotics.

This announcement falls on the heels of GreenPower and Perrone's recent OEM agreement , which continues to build on the success of the original AV Star developed for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA).

"Together with GreenPower and First Transit, we are thrilled to provide CES attendees with an opportunity to experience firsthand and ride in the AV Star," said Paul Perrone, CEO and founder of Perrone Robotics. "The AV Star was developed to meet the demand for autonomous shuttle offerings for the transit and transportation sector."

CES attendees will get an up close and personal look at industry-leading technology as they cruise around a 556-foot track in what may be their first ride in an autonomous vehicle. The AV Star is the nation's first fully-autonomous, zero-emissions, all-electric, ADA-compliant, FMVSS certified and Buy America shuttle capable of highway speeds.

"We're excited that our AV Star will be on display for demonstration rides at the upcoming CES with Perrone Robotics," said GreenPower CEO Fraser Atkinson. "CES celebrates the next generation of innovation, and we are honored to be a part of that mission."

Additional Event Information:

Ride experiences will take place at the CES "Innovation Alley" demonstration track outside the West Hall, booth #WP-8 on Wednesday, Jan. 5 - Friday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. PST and Saturday, Jan. 8 . from 10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST .





CES attendees and media will have the opportunity to ride, experience and connect with industry executives as they bring together the most advanced AV mobility options for reliable transit and transportation programs.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com .

