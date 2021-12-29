Gyeonggi Content Agency Hall opens at Eureka Park CES 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyeonggi Content Agency announced that it would open a Gyeonggi Content Agency Hall and enhance the reputation of Korean startups at CES 2022 which is slated to be held both online and offline. The government agency also emphasized that it would aggressively advertise the hall across the country and around the globe against media, YouTubers, investors and buyers from around the world.

CES, the world's largest consumer electronics tradeshow which has been held at Las Vegas in the U.S. every year, is being held both online and offline from January 5 to 8 this year.

Under the COVID-19 pandemic, hygiene and health needs are key topics at CES 2022. This year, Abbott's President and CEO Robert Ford will deliver a keynote speech. He is the first entrepreneur in healthcare business invited as a keynote speaker at CES. In addition, many booths will be allocated for digital healthcare businesses such as telemedicine providers and wearable device manufacturers including the biotech firm Moderna.

According to the organizer Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a lot of startups from around the world as well as Korean big (Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics) and small & mid-sized enterprises are participating in CES 2022. In terms of the number of firms taking part in the global tradeshow this year, the Republic of Korea is the second highest following the U.S. with nearly 300 companies.

A total of 6 startups are participating in CES 2022 through Gyeonggi Content Agency: The2H (VR/AR game 'Red'), R.O.C.K ('Smart Ring Mouse'), IdeaConcert (webtoon solution 'TOONIVIE'), NeuroCircuit (hair loss care app 'Bayabas'), GeniRobot (coding robot 'GENIBOT'), RIMA Entertainment ('MUTAVERSE: New AI Studio'). They spread the excellence of Korean startups around the world through this exhibition.

The 6 startups participating in Eureka Park CES 2022 through Gyeonggi Content Agency are as follows:

NO. Company Name Product Booth # 1 NeuroCircuit Bayabas 62936 2 GeniRobot Co., LTD. GENIBOT (Coding Robot) 62938 3 RIMA Entertainment Co., LTD. MUTAVERSE: NEW AI Studio 62940 4 R.O.C.K Co., LTD. Smart Ring Mouse 62942 5 IdeaConcert TOONIVIE (Webtoon Solution) 62944 6 The2H Hyperspace 62946

