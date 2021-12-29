ROYAL CANIN PUPPY PRE-SHOW PUTS THE MAGNIFICENCE OF PUPPYHOOD ON CENTER STAGE IN ADVANCE OF AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Their paws may be small, but each one has the heart of a champion. For the third time, the Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show will celebrate the magnificence of puppyhood and the dogs destined to be future champions.

Hedwig, a four-month old Dachshund, takes a meal break during the 2019 Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show.

The special 20-minute show, which will air exclusively on the Royal Canin Facebook and Instagram pages at 12:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, January 2, 2022, is a pre-cursor to the national broadcast of the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin that will air on ABC later that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Hosted by Carolyn Manno and Mike Janela, the Puppy Pre-Show will showcase a series of fun and whimsical events that will put each of the five participating dogs "puppy-ness" to the test. The participating dogs will be judged in several categories including puppy playtime, agility and the magnificent mile-ish.

"Welcoming a puppy is a rewarding time for pet owners, and at Royal Canin we work hard to provide the best possible start for all puppies," said Jason Taylor, Royal Canin's Vice President of Marketing and Assistant Show Chairman of the AKC National Championship. "The action viewers will see in the Puppy Pre-Show is not only entertaining – it's also an amazing opportunity to learn more about the participating breeds and tips on healthy puppy development, which is why we're proud to present the Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show, as well continue our long-standing sponsorship of the AKC National Championship."

As a leader in pet nutrition, Royal Canin recognizes nutrition can play a critical role in pet health, especially during the important stage of puppyhood. Puppyhood is a stage of massive physical and behavioral changes. Nutrition tailored to their specific developmental needs can help them grow from fragile young puppies to strong, healthy dogs. Royal Canin puppy diets offer nutrition tailored to each of the puppy growth stages. Puppies rapidly grow, and their digestive, immune and skeletal development require high-quality proteins, vitamins, and balanced energy and mineral content.

"Growth is a time of rapid change, discovery, and new encounters for your puppy," said Dr. Catherine Lenox, DVM, DACVIM (Nutrition), and Regulatory Veterinary Manager at Royal Canin. "As puppies grow, their immune systems are still developing, so it is important to support your puppy with the right nutrients from the start."

The Future Champions

The dogs competing for puppy glory in this year's Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show include:

Apple , a Golden Retriever, is likely to be a fan favorite as the Golden Retriever is one of America's favorite breeds and most casted breed in tv and movies.





Berkeley , a Smooth Fox Terrier, is known as the "gentleman of the Terrier world," and voted most likely to befriend all of the other puppy competitors.





Juice , a German Shepherd Dog whose natural trainability and extreme loyalty makes her a strong competitor in this year's agility events.





Donatella , a Yorkshire Terrier which is one of the most popular dog breeds in American cities, Yorkies pack lots of big-town attitude into a small but important package.





And last, but certainly not least, Dina Darling is our second puppy representing the toy group, Dina is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel , who's best known for her sweet, gentle and affectionate demeanor.

The Puppy Pre-Show winner will be revealed during the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin on January 2nd at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Following the broadcast on ABC a special broadcast of the Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show, featuring the winner, will be available on the Royal Canin YouTube page on Monday, January 3, 2022.

For more information about the Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show and to pick your Puppy Pre-Show line up, visit @RoyalCaninUS on Instagram.

For more information about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com.

About Royal Canin

Royal Canin is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

King, a six-month old Bernese Mountain Dog, participates in a 2019 Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show activity.

Monique, a six-month old German Shepherd, runs alongside her handler during the 2019 Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Royal Canin