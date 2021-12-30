AT&T to Participate in Affordable Connectivity Program

Many of our customers can sign up with AT&T in early January, take advantage of benefits of up to $30 per month

What's the news? AT&T* and Cricket Wireless will participate in the new federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP will provide eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month and up to $75 on qualifying Tribal lands to reduce the cost of broadband service. The ACP will replace the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit.

Why is this important? The ACP will help make broadband services more affordable for about 30 percent of American households who may qualify. Affordability is one of the key issues creating the digital divide – the gap between those who have internet services and those who don't.

How do I take advantage of this? The ACP will begin accepting eligibility applications and enrollments on December 31, 2021. AT&T and Cricket Wireless will begin enrolling customers in early January. Customers will first need to find out if they are eligible by visiting acpbenefit.org when the ACP starts on December 31, 2021.

What if I'm already receiving the Emergency Broadband Benefit? You don't have to do anything right now. Existing EBB customers will continue to receive their benefit through March 1 if they enrolled by 6 p.m. ET on Dec. 30. We'll be providing more information to customers about transitioning to ACP in the coming weeks. If you qualified under the EBB COVID temporary loss of income criteria, you may need to requalify with the National Verifier under different criteria prior to March 1.

What are people saying?

"Affordable internet – both wireline and wireless – is key to closing the digital divide," said AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh. "AT&T's support of the Affordable Connectivity Program means our customers can reduce the cost of their internet by taking advantage of these long-term federal benefits. Offering low-cost internet options for our customers remains an important priority."

