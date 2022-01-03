Sony Music Publishing Signs Global Pop Superstar Anitta to Global Deal

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing today announced the signing of Brazilian global superstar Anitta to a worldwide publishing agreement.

Anitta

Anitta has become a worldwide pop sensation over the past year, bringing Brazilian baile funk to audiences everywhere. Her U.S. breakthrough single "Girl From Rio," which reached the Top 40 on U.S. radio and the Top 30 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart, currently has over 100 million total streams and over 35 million YouTube views.

She also earned chart success with recent collaborations like "Faking Love" ft. Saweetie, "Me Gusta" ft. Cardi B and Myke Towers, "Tócame" ft. Arcangel and De La Ghetto, and "Fuego" with DJ Snake and Sean Paul. Anitta will be working closely with SMP's U.S. and U.S. Latin Creative teams, including U.S. SVP Creatives Amanda Hill and Katie Welle, and Monica Jordan, Director, Creative, U.S. Latin.

Anitta said, "I'm excited to join the Sony Music Publishing family. I can't wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale and I look forward to what this new partnership will bring!"

Brandon Silverstein, Anitta's manager and Founder & CEO, S10 Entertainment shared, "We're incredibly excited for Anitta and the team to partner with Jon Platt and the Sony Music Publishing family. We look forward to working with them to execute on a global scale and we can't wait for what tomorrow brings."

Anitta's body of work includes four Latin studio albums and a multitude of collaborations. She is the most streamed artist in Brazil and captivates audiences across the globe with over 56 million Instagram followers. Anitta has 6 Latin Grammy Award nominations, 9 MTV EMA wins, nearly 5 billion YouTube views, and 6.5 billion Spotify streams. In September of 2021, she made history as the first Brazilian artist to perform at the MTV VMAs.

Anitta is currently finalizing her highly anticipated fifth studio album Girl From Rio, and her latest singles "Envolver" and "NO CHÃO NOVINHA" ft. DJ Pedro Sampaio were released at the end of 2021.

Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO, Sony Music Publishing said, "Anitta is a brilliant performer, whose authenticity as a songwriter effortlessly transcends cultures. As she continues to broaden her influence around the world, Sony Music Publishing is excited to support her creative path forward."

Jorge Mejia, President & CEO, Sony Music Publishing Latin America and U.S. Latin stated, "Anitta is a phenomenon – an artist and songwriter able to straddle multiple worlds, genres and languages in her own very unique and hugely successful way. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Sony Music Publishing family and look forward to making her feel right at home."

About Anitta:

Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Anitta has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music. As the biggest ever global female popstar to come from Brazil, she has amassed 55 million Instagram followers and over 15 million YouTube subscribers garnering more than 5.6 billion views. Anitta has been named among the world's 15th most influential musicians on social media by Billboard. In July 2013, she released her self-titled first album, Anitta, which consisted of 14 new tracks, most of which were written by her. Anitta's second album, Ritmo Perfeito, was released in July 2014, followed by her third album, Bang, in 2016. The album contained 15 original tracks and the music video for the album's title song, "Bang," has garnered over 412 million views since its release. Her latest album, Kisses, was released in April 2019 and marks Anitta's first trilingual album with songs in Spanish, Portuguese, and English. Kisses was nominated for "Best Urban Album'' at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY® Awards. This year she also won "Best Female Artist" at the Latin AMAs. Since 2014, Anitta has been named "Best Brazilian Act" at the MTV Europe Music Awards for five consecutive years. She was a highlight of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games' Opening Ceremony, where she performed alongside Brazilian singer/songwriters Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso. Anitta has graced the covers of countless magazines including Vogue Brazil, Marie Claire Brazil, GQ Mexico, and GQ Brazil. Anitta has worked with the likes of Madonna, Major Lazer, J Balvin, Diplo, Ozuna, and Maluma among others. Most recently, Anitta released her hit "Girl From Rio", which was her first single to hit Top 40 radio in the US. Anitta also released a remix for the track featuring DaBaby. Before that she released "Tócame" feat. Arcangel & De La Ghetto, "Fuego" with DJ Snake and Sean Paul, "Loco" and "Me Gusta" featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers which popped off as one of her biggest smashes yet with 223 million-plus streams. Most recently, Anitta released her new single, "Faking Love" featuring Saweetie. Newly signed to Warner Records, Anitta is currently in the studio recording her fifth album, which will be in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing