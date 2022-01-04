Blume Global Acquires LiveSource

Deal expands sourcing, procurement and quality capabilities for logistics execution technology leader

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a leading provider of supply chain sourcing, procurement, execution and visibility technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of LiveSource, a leading multi-enterprise supply chain business network for complex manufacturers. The company, which has offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, provides sourcing and procurement orchestration technology, among other solutions, to the automotive and industrial manufacturing sectors.

As of January 1, all LiveSource employees are part of Blume Global, which has the capabilities to fully support existing LiveSource customers throughout the world. The deal will give current LiveSource customers access to Blume's extensive logistics execution technology and supply chain management expertise, empowering these customers with total control of the freight transportation end of their operations and giving them transparency to alternative suppliers. Blume's multimodal international TMS and multi-leg transportation visibility capabilities complement LiveSource solutions.

Blume will incorporate LiveSource subsidiaries in Switzerland and France. LiveSource operations in the U.S. and Europe will maintain their ISO 27001 certification and GDPR compliancy.

"Manufacturers manage an extraordinary amount of supplier sourcing and procurement data, as well as quality management information, that is typically in disparate systems. LiveSource solutions normalize this information by leveraging data lake technology, standardizing the data into actionable intelligence," said Bo Hagler, CEO of LiveSource, who will be joining the Blume management team and reporting directly to Blume Global CEO Pervinder Johar. "I am excited about the future of our technology in the hands of Blume Global, one of the leading providers of supply chain execution and visibility solutions out there today. I've known CEO Pervinder Johar for many years, and I am invested in his vision for the future of the global supply chain."

LiveSource has been recognized in Gartner reports for strategic sourcing application suites and multi-enterprise supply chain business networks. Blume also benefits from LiveSource's strong product management talent and sizable presence in Europe.

"Blume is focused on supply chain orchestration. The acquisition of LiveSource complements Blume's logistics orchestration and visibility with LiveSource's sourcing and procurement orchestration and visibility," said Johar, who formerly served on the board of directors at LiveSource. "Acquiring LiveSource also complements Blume's strong North American and Asian presence with a strong presence in Europe, which includes a wholly owned subsidiary, and veteran industry leadership."

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 27 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

About LiveSource

Since 2000, LiveSource has helped some of the world's largest complex manufacturers know what's coming. It's the only solution that is built for direct spend, built to connect all the moving parts, and built to adapt quickly to change. Born in the cloud, the application platform specializes in strategic sourcing, quality, tooling and supplier performance management. That's why industry leaders across the world like Dana, Adient, Vibracoustic and Goodman Manufacturing turn to LiveSource to avoid hidden risks and stay competitive in a world of shrinking margins.

