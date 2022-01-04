Carrier Announces $500 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) (the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement ("ASR") with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman Sachs"), to repurchase $500 million of the Company's common stock. The Company intends to use part of the proceeds from the sale of the Chubb business to finance the purchases of shares under the ASR. The ASR was entered into pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program, under which $1.6 billion remained available as of Dec. 31, 2021 and $1.1 billion will remain available after giving effect to the ASR.

"Today's announcement demonstrates confidence in Carrier's long-term strategy and commitment to delivering shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation," said Carrier Chairman & CEO Dave Gitlin. "Our strong balance sheet, compelling free cash flow generation and net proceeds from the Chubb sale enable investments in organic and inorganic growth initiatives and capital returns to shareholders."

Under the ASR, the Company will make an initial payment of $500 million to Goldman Sachs and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 7.6 million shares of the Company's common stock on Jan. 4, 2022. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price of the Company's common stock during the term of the ASR, less a discount and subject to adjustments pursuant to the terms of the ASR. The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

