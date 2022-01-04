Curaleaf Announces January Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during January 2022.

ICR Conference 2022

January 10 , 2022

Joseph Lusardi , Executive Vice Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Vivien Azer , Cowen Equity Analyst, from 11:30am – 12:00pm ET .

Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.





24 th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

January 12, 2022

Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Matt McGinley , Needham Equity Analyst, from 11:30am – 12:10pm ET .

Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.





ATB's 10th Annual Institutional Conference

January 13, 2022

Joe Bayern , CEO of Curaleaf, will be participating in a panel titled, "East Coast: The Heat Is

On This Winter" hosted by Kenric Tyghe , ATB Equity Analyst, from 10:00am – 10:50am ET .

Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

