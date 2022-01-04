Dance Academy USA, the largest dance studio in California relocates their business during Covid

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 24 years at the Oaks Shopping Center, across from De Anza College, Dance Academy USA has successfully relocated down the street, still on Stevens Creek and still in Cupertino.

Dance Academy USA

Dance Academy USA has been a reliable stalwart for Cupertino and Silicon Valley families for over 30 years, and has provided dance lessons, and a second home, to over 100,000 children. It had been located at the Oaks Shopping Center in Cupertino for 24 years but relocated in preparation of the Westport development owned by KT Urban.

Dance Academy USA is proud to note that it never stopped serving the community during the entire move, a move that happened in the middle of Covid. Co-owner Jane Carter said, "Our kids needed their dance friends and teachers more than ever during lockdown. We had hundreds of parents thank us for providing consistency and stability, during a time of instability in the world. We are so happy with the new site." Jane Carter was also the Warriors and SaberKittens Cheer Team Director, and a member of the 49er and Warrior cheerleading teams in the 1980s.

Dance Academy USA's new home is 19900 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino. The Shane Company was also at the Oaks Shopping Center, so affectively the two neighboring businesses, moved together in tandem. 19900 Stevens Creek is owned by Charles Dunn Real Estate in Los Angeles, who renovated the existing building, top to bottom, for the arrival of both Dance Academy USA and The Shane Company. The Shane Company is on the Stevens Creek side of the building, and Dance Academy USA is on the back side, or the south side. Keller Williams is scheduled to take the third and final suite of the building.

"When Covid hit, our lease was up, so we could have smoothly closed out the business and retired. But it's really not in our nature to quit when things get tough, so there was no real choice but to drop everything, and dig-in with a good attitude," said co-owner Jim Carter. "The staff and students were at the forefront of our decision to invest more capital for the come-back, and the relocation." Carter is also the Founding Member of Intero which now a Berkshire Hathaway owned company. "The good news is that it's done. And the new site is beautiful."

Dance Academy USA has a menu of class offerings that is one of the largest in California, and has been recognized by Dance Teacher Magazine as the #1 private dance studio in America.

The company is fully operational as of 09-13-21 and welcomes the community to come see the new site. "This is a long term lease, and the last build-out of our career, so we went all out," said Jane Carter. The company is also saying that this is a comeback story, to the benefit of families in the community. "We literally did the impossible, and relocated a 31 year old business in the middle of Covid, that was admittedly damaged by Covid. But our staff stuck together, and we made it through, and now we are in this new gorgeous location. We love the kids, and we love the staff, and that is #1," says Jane Carter.

About Dance Academy USA

Dance Academy USA is the largest dance school under one roof in the state of California and a five minute drive from Apple's new spaceship; the business has served the Silicon Valley dance community for 31 years, and according to its website, offers classes in tap, ballet, pointe, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, hip hop and breakdancing. Dance Academy USA was founded in 1990 by James R. and Jane R. Carter; the business has since expanded to six classrooms and a staff of over 60; Jane Carter is a graduate of San Jose State University with a degree in Human Performance (Fitness) and a minor in Nutrition and Food Science; while in college she was selected by Dole Corporation to be the company's ambassador to promote dance, modeling, and aerobics in Japan.

To learn more about Dance Academy USA (DAU), please visit their website at DanceAcademyUSA.com.

