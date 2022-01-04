Heartland Dental Grows National Network of Supported Offices with LWSS Family Dentistry Affiliation

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization (DSO) supporting more than 2,300 dentists in over 1,500 offices across 38 states, today announced an affiliation with LWSS Family Dentistry. Since its founding 50 years ago, LWSS Family Dentistry doctors have expanded their office footprint with their teams providing exceptional experiences across the Virginia Tidewater area to generations of patients. Their full-service practices deliver comprehensive quality care to the communities they serve with doctors providing a range of dental services including general dentistry, orthodontics, and pediatrics. LWSS Family Dentistry brings 7 individual practices and 14 general dentists, 3 orthodontists, 1 pediatric and 1 dual certified orthodontist/pediatric dentist to the Heartland Dental support network.

(PRNewsfoto/Heartland Dental)

"Over the last few months, we have had the opportunity to get to know the Heartland Dental support team and we quickly realized LWSS Family Dentistry and Heartland Dental had similar mentalities of putting patient care first and providing support to doctors," said Keith M. Goldstein, D.D.S. of LWSS Family Dentistry. "It also became clear that by joining Heartland Dental's network, our doctors and team members would have access to expansive resources which would strengthen their dental practices and ability to serve their patients. We are proud to have delivered the best dental care services in the Virginia Tidewater area for five decades and look forward to continuing to do so with this strategic partnership with Heartland Dental."

For over five decades, LWSS Family Dentistry has earned a stellar reputation for clinical skills, state-of-the-art equipment, and customer service in its Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach offices. The LWSS team approach assures patients will be involved in every dental decision, from determining their needs to establishing a care plan. Every LWSS dentist and team member is committed to providing the highest standard of personalized care and establishing lasting relationships based upon mutual trust and open communication. Whether a patient has an appointment for a routine checkup, braces, Invisalign, pediatric care, implants, crowns or more, they will always receive the best possible care. For the LWSS team every procedure, treatment, and diagnosis is evidence-based. That means dental care is always unique to the patients' situation, rather than a traditional "one-size-fits-all" protocol.

LWSS Family Dentistry's strong reputation and acumen enhances Heartland Dental's national network of supported dental clinicians and further expands the company's service to supported dentists in the great state of Virginia. With LWSS Family Dentistry, Heartland Dental will continue to enhance its world-class support for doctors as they provide their patients with the best care, services, and experiences.

"LWSS Family Dentistry has a long-standing history of providing high-quality care grounded in principles that closely align with Heartland Dental's core mission and values. This shared mission positions both organizations for mutual success and together we can build and strengthen their legacy," said Patrick Bauer, Heartland Dental President and CEO. "We are honored to welcome LWSS Family Dentistry to the Heartland Dental family and are excited to offer extensive resources and support so their great doctors and team members can flourish and continue to do what they do well."

Heartland Dental provides non-clinical administrative support so dentists and their teams can focus on delivering high-quality clinical care and excellent patient experiences. LWSS Family Dentistry supported doctors will gain access to key differentiators which set Heartland Dental apart among DSOs. Heartland Dental's world-class support includes benefits such as access to a nationwide network of Heartland supported doctors, ability to obtain clinical products at the best prices, a dedicated payor relations team working on the behalf of doctors to navigate the payor landscape, world-class operational support, and a patient marketing team. The supported offices will also be able to partake in Heartland Dental's vast curriculum of continuing education and best-in-class supplies and labs.

