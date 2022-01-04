KodyPay appoints Sophie Haagensen as Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KodyPay, a fast-growing payments FinTech committed to bringing fast and easy payment acceptance to brick and mortar businesses, announces the executive hire of Sophie Haagensen as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As the former Head of Strategy and Planning at Atom Bank, Haagensen played a significant role in securing Atom's banking license and was Programme Director for its launch. Before joining Atom at its inception in 2014 and supporting the start-up's rapid growth from a team of just six to 430, Haagensen was previously the deputy director of the North East LEP.

The appointment reflects KodyPay's broader team expansion. The company continues to scale up with customers now located across 15 cities in the UK, executing on a mission to deliver hardware-free payment acceptance that will save both consumers and businesses time whilst reducing overall cost.

Co-Founder and CEO Yoyo Chang commented, "I am super delighted to welcome Sophie into our team. She has an incredible amount of experience scaling products and building out operational processes. I am honoured that she has chosen to join us, and I know she'll be instrumental as we expand across the UK.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team at KodyPay at this exciting time of rapid growth." Sophie Haagensen commented. " In-person payments continue to lag online payments for speed and convenience, and I believe KodyPay has the vision and the execution capability to change this. I'm delighted to join them in this quest, and the opportunity to build and grow another successful FinTech is a genuine privilege."

About KodyPay: KodyPay is on a mission to make payment acceptance easy. Paying in-store today presents common problems, like long queues and limited choices regarding payment methods. KodyPay plans to fully integrate the payment ecosystem so that businesses can offer their customers more control over their payment choice, making their transactions quicker and more convenient. Payment options will include e-wallets, buy-now-pay-later providers, open banking and card payments. In addition, KodyPay removes the business need for bulk hardware such as tills and receipt printers, reducing the cost for businesses to accept payments.

KodyPay was founded in the summer of 2018 by a small group of final-year high school students. Co-founders Yoyo Chang (CEO) and Jack Howell (CDO) have raised US$6m to date at KodyPay, with the majority of financing secured over 2020/21.

Media Contacts

Wendy Blanton

press@kodypay.com

+44 2045387780

View original content:

SOURCE KodyPay