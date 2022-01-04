Mazda Reports December and Full Year 2021 Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total December sales of 19,422 vehicles, a decrease of 38 percent compared to December 2021. Full year sales totaled 332,756 vehicles; an increase of 19.2 percent compared to 2020. With 27 selling days in December, compared to 28 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 35.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis. With 306 selling days in 2021, compared to 309 in 2020, the company posted an increase of 20.3 percent on a DSR basis for the year.
Despite its challenges, 2021 was a memorable year for Mazda, as the brand focused on community appreciation and achieved many milestones in the US, including:
- The launch of the MX-30, Mazda's first battery-electric vehicle.
- The launch of the Essential Car Care Program for teachers, which helped provide free oil changes and enhanced cleaning to thousands of educator heroes.
- The global world premiere of the CX-50, the first vehicle to be built at Mazda's new Alabama manufacturing plant beginning in 2022.
- For the second consecutive year, all tested Mazda vehicles earned the IIHS 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+. These vehicles include the Mazda3 Sedan and Mazda3 Hatchback, Mazda6, CX-3, CX-30 (built after September 2020), CX-5 and CX-9.
- A leading consumer publication ranked Mazda as the second most reliable brand.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported December sales of 4,706 vehicles, a decrease of 2.8 percent compared to December last year. Year-to-date sales increased 1.7 percent, with 46,901 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
December
December
YOY %
% MTD
December
December
YOY %
% MTD
2021
2020
Change
DSR
2021
2020
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,019
3,256
(38.0)%
(35.7)%
37,653
33,608
12.0%
13.1%
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,262
1,939
(34.9)%
(32.5)%
21,639
20,285
6.7%
7.7%
Mazda 3 HB
757
1,317
(42.5)%
(40.4)%
16,014
13,323
20.2%
21.4%
Mazda6
542
1,687
(67.9)%
(66.7)%
16,214
16,204
0.1%
1.0%
MX-5 Miata
211
694
(69.6)%
(68.5)%
10,547
8,807
19.8%
20.9%
MX-5
83
255
(67.5)%
(66.2)%
4,115
3,548
16.0%
17.1%
MXR
128
439
(70.8)%
(69.8)%
6,432
5,259
22.3%
23.5%
CX-3
0
437
(100.0)%
(100.0)%
5,100
8,510
(40.1)%
(39.5)%
CX-30
5,160
4,408
17.1%
21.4%
60,185
38,064
58.1%
59.7%
CX-5
10,419
17,954
(42.0)%
(39.8)%
168,383
146,421
15.0%
16.1%
CX-9
1,010
2,872
(64.8)%
(63.5)%
34,493
27,638
24.8%
26.0%
MX-30
61
0
-
-
181
0
-
-
CARS
2,772
5,637
(50.8)%
(49.0)%
64,414
58,619
9.9%
11.0%
TRUCKS
16,650
25,671
(35.1)%
(32.7)%
268,342
220,633
21.6%
22.8%
TOTAL
19,422
31,308
(38.0)%
(35.7)%
332,756
279,252
19.2%
20.3%
*Selling Days
27
28
306
309
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations