RackWare Ups Marketplace Offering on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RackWare, the leading provider of Hybrid Cloud Mobility and Data Protection solutions, is pleased to announce availability of the latest release of RackWare Management Module on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Marketplace. This release includes two free Disaster Recovery & Backup licenses good for two months. The two free licenses can also be used to perform production migrations to OCI.

Disaster Recovery is a key component of Business Continuity planning in today's IT world. The Cloud enables dramatically reduced cost and recovery time for Disaster Recovery, while providing the ability to recover applications in a structured and prioritized manner. Simply extending legacy backup procedures to Cloud based storage may seem like a good way to save money, but such an approach eliminates the ability to take advantage of the recovery times possible in the Cloud. Similarly, many existing Cloud solutions which rely on VM imports are little more than a slow, labor-intensive form of a stale backup. Realizing the benefits of Cloud requires a new approach.

An architecture that integrates both Disaster Recovery and Backup in a single solution simplifies operations and optimizes both cost and performance in the Cloud. RackWare's innovative Converged DR & Backup platform, RMM, provides a comprehensive application and data protection solution, utilizing its patented, proprietary Replication and Sync technology to bring economic Disaster Recovery & Backup to Enterprises. In addition to Replication and Sync, the building blocks of RackWare's Converged DR and Backup solution includes intelligent provisioning, a powerful policy-manager, storage management, and a comprehensive dashboard to manage and monitor operations.

"We want to give the IT community a hassle-free opportunity to try our Converged Disaster Recovery and Backup solution in OCI. The solution allows protection of applications and data that are already running in OCI, as well as those that are still on-premise or in another cloud," said Bryan Gobbett, RackWare CEO.

