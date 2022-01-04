Resonetics and Ingpuls GmbH Form Joint Venture

NASHUA, N.H. and BOCHUM, Germany, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics and Ingpuls GmbH (Ingpuls) today announced the formation of a joint venture, Ingpuls Medical GmbH. Ingpuls Medical is a partnership between Resonetics, a global leader in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the medical device industry, and Ingpuls, a manufacturer of novel, low inclusion shape memory alloys based in Bochum, Germany. With nitinol ingot supplied by Ingpuls, Ingpuls Medical plans to develop and produce high-quality nitinol tubing, wire, sheet, and powder for the medical device industry, leveraging Ingpuls' innovations in shape memory alloy materials and Resonetics' expertise in tubing fabrication and nitinol processing. Both companies share a passion for innovation and will work together to advance state-of-the-art nitinol material used for implants and in instruments for the benefit of their medical device customers and ultimately patients worldwide. Resonetics will be the exclusive distributor of Ingpuls Medical materials and will work with all levels of the medical device supply chain.

"We have been impressed by the advancements Ingpuls has made in the purity of their nitinol material and the potential it offers to enhance the performance and life of critical medical device implants and components," said Tom Burns, President & CEO of Resonetics. "Along with their extensive experience in metallurgy, the three founders at Ingpuls bring a passion for quality and speed that aligns perfectly with our culture at Resonetics."

Christian Großmann, CEO of Ingpuls, adds, "We see a total fit in the cooperation with Resonetics in terms of scientific expertise, customer focus, innovation, and agility! Our joint venture maps directly with customer needs for high-performance nitinol implants, enhanced delivery devices, and cost-effective solutions."

Ingpuls Medical will be based in Bochum, Germany, in a new building adjacent to Ingpuls' current headquarters and production facility to capitalize on synergies with Ingpuls GmbH as well as Resonetics' tubing fabrication facility in Puidoux, Switzerland.

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering and micro-manufacturing solutions for the life sciences industry. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, centerless grinding, nitinol processing, thin-wall stainless steel and precious metal tubing, photochemical machining, metal fabrication and fiber optic sensors. With nine Lightspeed Application Development Labs located strategically to serve medical device companies around the world, Resonetics is built on a foundation of quality, speed, and innovation to deliver best-in-class value with a customer centric approach. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with facilities in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, and Switzerland. Resonetics is backed by leading private equity firms GTCR and Carlyle. Learn more at www.resonetics.com.

About Ingpuls GmbH

Established in 2009 as a spin-off of the Institute for Materials at Ruhr University in Bochum, Germany, Ingpuls develops and produces customer-specific alloys and components from nitinol and other shape memory alloys. The company has evolved from materials consultant to development service provider to ISO 9001:2015 certified high-volume manufacturer in 2016. Ingpuls cutting-edge materials are used in critical components for the automotive industry. To date, several million vehicles of a global leader in premium automobiles have been equipped with shape memory alloy actuators from Ingpuls. Other applications can be found in the industrial, building technology, consumer electronics, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.ingpuls.de

