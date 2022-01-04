SI GROUP APPOINTS RUSTOM JILLA AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Jilla brings nearly 20 years of international CFO experience including transformational change

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading performance additives company, announced today the appointment of Rustom Jilla as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Jilla succeeds Patrick Weinberg, who previously held the CFO position with SI Group.

Jilla comes to SI Group with nearly 20 years of experience as the CFO of public and private equity-backed global manufacturing and distribution businesses. Most recently, Jilla served as CFO for International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc., or IFF, leading their global Finance, Facilities & Real Estate and Integration teams through a complex global merger with DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences division. Prior to this role, he has held CFO positions at various global organizations, including MSC Industrial Direct, Dematic Group, and Ansell Limited, leading global Finance teams, and helping develop and execute company strategy through acquisitions and business improvement. Jilla will be responsible for overseeing SI Group's global financial operations, including finance, accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and tax.

"Rustom is a seasoned executive with extensive international experience, financial expertise, and outstanding leadership qualities," said David Bradley, President and CEO at SI Group. "I am confident that Rustom will lead our global financial capabilities in a way that drives long-term, sustainable value creation opportunities for our stakeholders."

"I am excited to join the leadership team at SI Group, and especially at a time when the company is rapidly evolving," commented Jilla. "SI Group is poised for growth in performance additives, and I look forward to helping deliver the company's operational and financial commitments in alignment with our strategy."

Jilla earned a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura in Sri Lanka, and an MBA in Finance and Corporate Policy & Management from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 21 facilities on four continents, serving customers in 90 countries with approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. In 2021, SI Group received a gold award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top five percent of more than 50,000 worldwide companies. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

