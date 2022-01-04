SureCall's Fusion4Home Max Receives Mark of Excellence Award for Networking Product of the Year From the Consumer Technology Association Patented Extended Range Technology™ allows the revolutionary booster to reach farther and provide a stronger indoor cellular signal to users in rural and suburban areas

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCal l, the technology leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, today announced that its Fusion4Home Max has received the Mark of Excellence Award for Networking Product of the Year from the Smart Home Division of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

SureCall

Judged by independent industry experts, the awards recognize the best residential and commercial custom installation projects, as well as top consumer technology products and services. Each year manufacturers, distributors and systems integrators compete in more than 20 award categories for this coveted honor. Award winners will be honored at the Mark of Excellence Awards Reception at CES on January 6, 2022.

"It is an absolute honor to be recognized as the networking product of the year by the CTA," said SureCall CEO Hongtao Zhan. "This award is further evidence that the Fusion4Home Max is an engineering triumph, purpose-built to take on the ever-increasing needs and challenges of today's cellular users. With more and more people relying on cellular data and networks for their personal and professional lives, our boosters deliver improved signal quality and strength that can truly transform users' cellular experience in their homes."

Fusion4Home Max is the first home cellular booster to feature SureCall's patented Extended Range Technology™ (ERT), and is the strongest all-carrier residential booster on the market. It is purpose-built for areas with the weakest cellular signals— such as rural and suburban homes and areas with partially blocked signals. ERT works by overcoming the signal loss between the outside antenna and the inside of a home or building, resulting in the best possible signal quality that then delivers greater coverage area and faster data speeds for all North American carriers. By eliminating signal loss in the coax cable, ERT is able to send a stronger signal with lower noise indoors and send a stronger signal back to the cell tower for reliable connectivity in the most remote locations.

The 2022 Mark of Excellence Award winners can be found here . You can learn more about the Fusion4Home Max here and SureCall's range of industry-leading technology and innovative products at SureCall.com .

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters, and the technology leader in 5G development for the industry. SureCall is also a Verizon partner, working with the carrier on multiple projects including network infrastructure and consumer signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017, 2020 & 2022 CES Innovation Awards, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its experienced booster engineering and knowledge of the telecom infrastructure to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance. For more information, stop by our blog or visit us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

