THE WAIT IS OVER - HAYMAKER'S FLAGSHIP HEADPHONES NOW AVAILABLE Badass Headphones Deliver Premium Design and Features

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Haymaker, an organization focused on delivering the best sound experience around, is excited to announce its flagship headphones are now available for purchase. Known as "The Haymaker," these badass headphones are set to completely disrupt the market through their sleek and premium design with innovative features that are perfect for travelers, audiophiles, fitness junkies, gamers and more!

Now available, Haymaker's badass headphones deliver premium design and innovative features.

With a sleek, black carbon fiber finish, The Haymaker is the definition of premium:

Features two magnetic interchangeable memory foam speaker pad sets – one leather set and one perforated cloth set for both music and gaming

Multicolor synchronous RGB LED lights (eight color options total) line the earphone housing and the headband which is both stretchable and foldable

Equipped with dual mode adaptive noise canceling and touch sensor interfaces to control music, calls and lighting

Compatible with smart devices and desktop computers via Bluetooth to control music transmission and play, telephone reception and buzz off

An LED indicator (red/blue double-color LED lighting) on the headphone frame also indicates Bluetooth connectivity, power charge status and low voltage

Additional accessories include a 3.5mm auxiliary cord, universal micro-USB-C cord, carrying case, PC gaming controller adaptor, additional set of memory foam speaker pads and a quick-start guide

The Haymaker headphones are available now for $329.95 on the Haymaker website and Amazon. To learn more about Haymaker, please visit The-Haymaker.com.

About Haymaker:

Haymaker is owned by Peak Audio LLC, a company founded by Matt Bremyer. Haymaker focuses on building products that its customers love, by building in features that allow the wearer to customize them to their liking. Haymaker focuses on building products that are worth the spend. All systems are designed by Haymaker and feature premium materials. Haymaker believes in giving customers systems that will last and stay in excellent working condition for the life of the product. For more information on Haymaker, please visit The-Haymaker.com.

