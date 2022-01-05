Hormel Foods Donates More Than 93,000 Pounds of Ham to Convoy of Hope to Help Families in Kentucky, Texas

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continuous efforts to help fight hunger and assist those impacted by the devastating tornadoes that ravaged large sections of Kentucky, Hormel Foods Corporation, (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, announced that it has donated more than 93,000 pounds of Hormel® Cure 81® spiral hams to Convoy of Hope. Convoy of Hope is a nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through initiatives for children, community outreach events and disaster-response efforts. In addition to Kentucky, over 5,700 hams are being distributed to numerous food shelves throughout Texas.

"We are thankful to have a partner like Convoy of Hope who been has been providing food and support to those affected by the recent tornadoes in Kentucky and parts of the South and Midwest," said Wendy Watkins, senior vice president and chief communications officer for Hormel Foods. "As a global branded food company, we are thrilled to donate these hams that can provide over 490,000 meals* to those people and families in need."

Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to nonprofit organizations over the last five years, including $6.4 million in hunger-relief donations in 2020. The company has partnered with Convoy of Hope for the past six years, contributing product and financial gifts that have been used to help those affected by natural disasters and feeding food insecure children and their families globally.

"Convoy of Hope is extremely grateful for the generosity of Hormel Foods," said Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement with Convoy of Hope. "These hams will help numerous families as they get back on their feet following the recent tornado outbreak and be just the help other families need during the holiday season. Thanks to Hormel Foods, Convoy is delivering hope to families."

Additional information about the company's hunger-relief efforts is available in the Hormel Foods Corporate Responsibility Report.

*Using the estimation that 3 ounces = one meal.

