Iridium Names Manjula Sriram as New Chief Information Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) today announced that Manjula Sriram has joined the company as Vice President & Chief Information Officer (CIO). Reporting to Chief Financial Officer Tom Fitzpatrick, Sriram is now responsible for leading Iridium's Information Technology (IT) organization in implementing information systems to support both distributed and centralized business operations.

Sriram joins Iridium with more than twelve years of senior IT management experience. Previously and for the past four years, Sriram was Vice President in the role of CIO for The Joint Chiropractic where she was responsible for the commercial and enterprise IT infrastructure for the company's corporate and clinical operations, servicing approximately 700 standalone chiropractic offices. Prior to this, Sriram spent four years as the Director of Customer Implementation & Support for Early Warning Service, a financial systems company, to provide risk management solutions over a diverse network of 2,300 financial institutions, government entities and payment companies.

"Iridium is in a unique position of growth, which makes having the right leadership for ensuring secure information technology essential to supporting our expanding goals," said Tom Fitzpatrick, Chief Financial Officer, Iridium. "We're thrilled to have Manjula join us with a depth of knowledge and experience that makes her the ideal fit to strategize and direct all aspects of Iridium's information technology infrastructure moving forward."

As Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Sriram will drive the strategic and tactical planning, development, evaluation, and coordination of Iridium's technology roadmap and to provide the vision and leadership necessary to drive the Company's IT infrastructure into the future. This includes overseeing the implementation, maintenance and compliance of the entire enterprise-wide technology, security, and billing systems.

"Iridium enjoys an enviable market position with an attractive growth trajectory, which is one of the many reasons I decided to join the company," said Sriram. "Following the successful launch of Iridium's second-generation constellation, the company is at an interesting juncture to grow, and there are countless opportunities for building Iridium's assets, which start first with the right people and then the right technology."

Sriram holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science & Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University and is currently working on a second master's degree from Arizona State University in Cybersecurity Policy.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

