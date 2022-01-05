METLIFE'S MERRILEE MATCHETT JOINS INROADS' NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetLife Executive Vice President and Head of Global Customer Service and Operations Merrilee Matchett has recently been appointed to INROADS Inc.'s National Board of Directors. INROADS is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and placing talented underserved youth in business and industry and preparing them for corporate and community leadership.

"We are extremely happy to welcome Merrilee Matchett to our National Board of Directors," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS, Inc. "Since 1990, INROADS and MetLife have partnered to advance a pipeline of diverse talent and this will be amplified by Merrilee's experience and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Matchett directs a team of more than 10,000 associates responsible for managing the operations and servicing teams that support and enable MetLife's businesses across more than 40 global markets.

She has been an advocate for diversity and women in financial services throughout her 30-year career. She sits on MetLife's Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leadership council because of her purpose-driven leadership and commitment to championing DEI.

"Part of advancing a meaningful diversity, equity and inclusion strategy is driving sustainable change that people feel," said Matchett. "Supporting equity through career progression is one of many ways to do that, which is why I am so excited to further INROADS' mission and MetLife's commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable workforce and society."

Matchett has been recognized with numerous market awards for outstanding service and operations performance. She joined MetLife in 2021 from Bank of America, where she was responsible for fulfillment and operations for global wealth management, private banking, and institutional and personal retirement businesses. There, she founded the "Asia Women in Technology & Operations" inclusion network, which has since grown into one of the largest corporate inclusion networks in the financial services industry.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

