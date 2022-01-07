One GI expands footprint in Ohio to the Cleveland area

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI, a gastroenterology management services organization, has partnered with North Coast Endoscopy ("NCE") in the Cleveland, OH market. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, One GI identifies and partners with leading gastroenterology practices that are seeking a strategic alliance to provide capital and management services to help foster growth, drive economies of scale, and deliver the highest quality care to patients.

(PRNewsfoto/One GI)

Formed in April 2020, One GI is comprised of leading gastroenterology practices throughout Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Established in 1992, NCE serves the North Cleveland market with 2 physicians and 5 advanced practice providers.

One GI's CEO Robbie Allen commented, "This partnership further underscores One GI's commitment to the Ohio marketplace and North Ohio in particular. The ability to add density in markets following entry is a hallmark of the One GI platform, and we could not be more excited about partnering with NCE."

Amhad Ascha, MD, added "Partnering with One GI is the next step in the growth of NCE and the northern Ohio market as we continue to find ways to better serve the population and grow in a way that keeps both the physician and the patient at the center of care."

Goodwin Procter and Reed Smith served as exclusive legal counsel to One GI, and Alvarexz and Marsal provided key diligence. Michael Kroin with Physician Growth Partners served as the financial advisor to NCE and Russel Hilton with Alston & Bird served as legal representation.

About One GI

One GI is a gastroenterology management services organization that partners with GI physicians to help them manage, optimize, and grow their practices. One GI provides critical business services to physicians so they can focus on what they do best: providing excellent care to patients. For additional information on One GI, please visit www.onegi.com.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners is a private equity firm that partners with healthcare service companies with a focus on high impact growth strategies based on delivering the highest quality care and exceptional service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, including a complete list of companies, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.

Contact: Mary Mackey mary.mackey@onegi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE One GI