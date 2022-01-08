Caesars Sportsbook Debuts Mobile Sports Betting in New York

Sports fans across the Empire State can now officially place mobile wagers on sports and take advantage of unmatched rewards

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait for mobile sports betting to arrive in New York is officially over. After being named one of the first operators to receive a license for mobile sports wagering operations in the state, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") today made history with its online and mobile sports betting app, Caesars Sportsbook, accepting its first sports wagers in the Empire State.

Sports fans from the Bronx to Buffalo, Rochester to Ronkonkoma and all across the state can now get closer to the sports they love and get rewarded like royalty when they place their bets.

"Today is a historic day for not only Caesars Sportsbook, but for the entire state of New York," said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "We're ready to treat sports fans across the state of New York like royalty through our Caesars Sportsbook app as we welcome them into the Caesars Empire, extend our already established roots and continue to build partnerships that benefit our bettors."

Caesars Sportsbook brings its legendary customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, to New York as the only app in the state to reward sports bettors with every bet they place. New Yorkers who wager with Caesars Sportsbook can earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits with every wager, that can be used to unlock emperor-worthy experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.

Caesars Rewards members, a network of more than 60 million people, exclusively benefit from unbeatable hotel, food & beverage, entertainment, and gaming opportunities at Caesars destinations across the country – including resorts in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip – as well as bonus cash in the app and unique sports experiences. In New York specifically, sports bettors can enjoy VIP experiences with the New York Knicks and New York Rangers on behalf of the newly established partnership with Madison Square Garden and MSG Networks and soon, much more.

With mobile sports betting officially live, eligible New Yorkers can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, deposit funds and jump right into the action with launch offers to commemorate this historic moment. Starting today, eligible sports fans in New York can combine offers for an unrivaled first bet experience:

Register and get $300 in bonus cash:

Deposit and receive an unbeatable deposit match:

As part of launch weekend, the Caesars Sportsbook app will also provide New Yorkers additional special odds boosts and offers on their favorite local teams in action.

Caesars Sportsbook is currently live in 21 states and jurisdictions—15 of which are mobile—and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the country, including sportsbooks at top New York gaming destinations Turning Stone, Yellow Brick Road and Point Place Casino through the Oneida Indian Nation. The app offers countless pre-match and live markets, extensive odds and flexible limits, player props, and same-game parlays making it the most dynamic sports betting app available. Caesars Sportsbook has partnerships with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams, while being the exclusive odds provider for ESPN and CBS Sports.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Caesars Sportsbook app is available for download on iOS or Android.

