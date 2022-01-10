Latest MegaMatcher 12.3 Multi-Biometric Product Line Provides Fast Performance With High Accuracy

Updates to the MegaMatcher line of biometric solutions and SDKs include a new inference engine for better performance, the addition of enhancements to liveness detection for faces and irises, a new voice recognition algorithm and a number of other algorithm enhancements for speed and compatibility with multiple operating systems

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the release of the new MegaMatcher 12.3 multi-biometric product line, including updates to the MegaMatcher software development kit (SDK) and to MegaMatcher Accelerator – a combined software and hardware solution that provides high-speed, high-volume biometric identification for national-scale projects. The latest versions include enhanced facial and iris recognition algorithms with improved liveness detection, a new voice recognition algorithm and a new inference engine that provides significantly better speed and performance across all biometric modalities.

The MegaMatcher 12.3 multi-biometric product line of solutions and SDKs from Neurotechnology provides fast performance with high accuracy. The latest updates include a new inference engine for better performance, the addition of enhancements to liveness detection for faces and irises, a new voice recognition algorithm and a number of other algorithm enhancements for speed and compatibility with multiple operating systems.

MegaMatcher 12.3 provides greater accuracy in verification and identification with better all-around performance.

"Every day our team aims to innovate technologies that make our products more accurate and robust while also being faster and less complex for our customers to use," said Evaldas Borcovas, biometric research lead at Neurotechnology. "This latest version of MegaMatcher exemplifies these efforts, providing greater accuracy in verification and identification processes while enabling our customers' systems to work faster."

The MegaMatcher product line includes Neurotechnology's top-ranked biometric algorithms providing high recognition and identification accuracy across fingerprint, face, iris, palm print and voice biometric modalities that can be used individually or in any combination.

The latest enhancements to the MegaMatcher 12.3 product line include:

Speed and Performance. A new Intel Inference Engine provides better all-around performance, particularly for extraction operations. Support for Mac M1 (ARM) with neural network framework is now significantly faster than any previous versions running on the macOS.

Fingerprint. The new fingerprint algorithm includes support for the latest NIST Fingerprint Image Quality (NFIQ) 2.1 biometric standard, offering a higher degree of compatibility and flexible application.

Passive Face Liveness Detection. Newly introduced passive face liveness algorithm (also known as Presentation Attack Detection - PAD) establishes a higher degree of fraud prevention in mobile and dynamic situations.

Face. Additional updates to the face algorithm include an improved face extraction algorithm, better face detection and significantly improved detection of specific facial attributes including: gender, beard, mustache, hat, blink, mouth open, smile, glasses and dark glasses. A new attribute for glasses with a heavy frame is also introduced.

Iris Liveness Detection. Upgraded iris liveness algorithm (PAD) brings new improvements to eye activity detection and potential deceit risks assessment.

Voice. An entirely new algorithm introduces Neurotechnology's advanced capabilities for voice recognition with multiple times better EER results.

MegaMatcher Accelerator. In addition to the proprietary API, version 12.3 also adds support for gRPC API (HTTP 2.0), making it easier to add security, load balancers and enabling the product to be used with any language (including Python and PHP) without native C components.

The Full MegaMatcher Product Line

MegaMatcher ABIS – A complete biometric solution available as both an on-premise solution or a cloud service. MegaMatcher ABIS includes all the algorithms and software necessary for the deployment of large-scale multi-biometric projects. The solution is designed for national ID, voter registration with record deduplication, passport issuance, border control, forensic/criminal investigations, government e-services, social services, banking systems, healthcare and other civil and private applications.

MegaMatcher Accelerator – A combined software and hardware solution that provides high-speed, high-volume biometric identification for national-scale projects. It is available in several editions, including the Extreme edition, which is capable of matching 1.2 billion fingerprints per second, 1.2 billion faces per second or 1.2 billion irises per second on a single server without a GPU – making it well-suited for large scale biometric projects and short-timeline deduplication processes.

MegaMatcher SDK – designed for the development of large-scale single- or multi-biometric systems for Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android and ARM Linux platforms. It includes the following biometric modalities as well as SDKs for them: fingerprint (VeriFinger), face (VeriLook), eye iris (VeriEye) and voice (VeriSpeak). The MegaMatcher SDK also includes a palm print modality. Each modality can be used alone or in any combination with other modalities.

MegaMatcher On Card – matching-on-card technology that stores a person's fingerprint, iris and/or face templates on a smart card and performs template matching in a microprocessor embedded in the card, instead of matching biometric information on a PC or server. The match-on-card method ensures that personal biometric information does not transfer to an external computer as it would in a more basic template-on-card system. More than 130 million smart cards and secure elements worldwide already include MegaMatcher On Card.

MegaMatcher 12.3 products and the entire Neurotechnology biometric product line can be purchased from Neurotechnology and through distributors worldwide. A free 30-day trial is available and, as with all Neurotechnology products, the latest version is a free upgrade for existing customers. For more information go to www.neurotechnology.com.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. Neurotechnology solutions are being used in one of the biggest biometric projects, India Aadhaar ID, as well as in Congo DR national elections and 2020 general elections in Ghana. International recognition has also been received from independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FpVTE, SlapSeg, FRVT, FIVE and IREX. www.neurotechnology.com

