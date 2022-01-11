New Energy Equity Names Ahmar Zaman as New Chief Financial Officer

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Equity ("New Energy"), a national developer and financier of community and commercial solar projects, has welcomed Ahmar Zaman to its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Ahmar will be responsible for supporting rapid growth by managing the internal and external finance functions of New Energy and its subsidiaries.

New Energy Equity Chief Financial Officer Ahmar Zaman

Ahmar has been involved in the solar industry for more than 15 years and brings valuable insight having experienced the entirety of the industry's evolution, through various cycles. Most recently, he served as CFO of one of the largest US PV/Storage O&M service firms which he helped grow from a single vertical to covering four industry verticals while tripling assets under management. His career began at UBS Investment Bank as an equity research analyst, one of only three covering the Solar industry at the time. Ahmar's experience is underpinned by a bachelor's degree in Finance from Arizona State University and an MBA from Babson College.

"Ahmar is a tremendous addition to the New Energy team and will play a vital role in our future growth and contributing to our industry-leading project execution," said New Energy's President and CEO, Matt Hankey. "Ahmar's unique experience, expansive skill set, and long track record of success will help us to continue to achieve ambitious goals as we work to leave behind a better world through solar development."

In expressing his excitement in joining the New Energy Team, Ahmar shared, "Development is a foundational step in the Solar Industry value chain, and a precursor for the rest of the industry to add value. As a leading solar development platform, New Energy has been a pioneer in some of the most valuable markets in the US. I am looking forward to working with Matt and the New Energy team to help accelerate our growth across the U.S."

About New Energy Equity

Founded in 2013, New Energy Equity develops and finances solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers under long-term contracts. New Energy Equity has successfully developed over 275MW of solar projects and closed more than $550M in clean energy investments. The company was ranked as the 7th Top Solar Developer and the 8th Top Solar Contractor on Solar Power World's "2021 Top Solar Contractors" list. To learn more, visit http://www.newenergyequity.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Keri Fisher

P: 443.266.2079

E: kfisher@newenergyequity.com

(PRNewsfoto/New Energy Equity)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Energy Equity