NFTglee Signs Celebrity Mamas Check-In; Set To Release Content, Experiences, And Exclusive Engagement Opportunities Via NFT's Built On Bitcoin

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTglee is diving deeper into the celebrity NFT market as more and more high profile names grasp the freedom associated with building on Bitcoin. High profile names, brands, and personalities are coming to the realization that they can take control of their name, image, and likeness and go directly to their fans.

Celebrity Mamas Check In has chosen to build their content and all media on Bitcoin, in partnership with NFTglee.

That's exactly what a star-studded group of 'Celebrity Mamas' have chosen to do. After careful consideration, the producers reviewed all of their options decided the Celebrity Mamas would be a brand with the power to forge their own path and keep control of their content and audience - by building on Bitcoin and going to market via NFT's.

Maretta Johnson, the Creator and Executive Producer of Celebrity Mamas Check-In (produced by ResidNT Media and Film) believes in the opportunities that NFT's represent for their audience:

"Our aim is to take our authentic relationships and content to the public in a way that is uncompromised and what we believe has a purity to it; really, really authentic."

"It's our belief that people see through anything that isn't authentic and have a harder time connecting with personalities that aren't exactly who they are. Our audiences will see that over and over again…we take real pride in who we are and what we've built here."

"We've chose Bitcoin and NFT's built on Bitcoin as the channels by which we're going to engage with our audience because it's inclusive on every level. Bitcoin provides us with the freedom to showcase who we are and our creativity while also connecting directly with fans."

Bitcoin and a conduit for creative freedom continues to be a clear theme with celebrities and their decisions to connect with fans. As the NFT landscape grows, the benefits of creating your own network is making more and more sense. The Celebrity Mamas' lineup and cast is a venerable who's who of pop culture and here are just a few of the Mamas scheduled to appear:

The celebrity host is Trina Braxton from the WE series 'The Braxtons'.

Shirleen Watkins, the Mama of Rasheeda from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta; Carol Maraj, mother of Nicki Minaj; Lorna Wyatt, the Mama of R&B singer Keke Wyatt; Anita Johnson, the Mama of Reality Star Toya Johnson and Grandmama of Regina Carter from Growing Up Hip Hop (Daughter of Lil Wayne); Stacia Mac, top 'momager', and Mama of Polo G. Sherhonda Gaulden, Mama of rapper NBA YoungBoy;

Brenda Thompson, Mama of R&B Singer Syleena Johnson and from the TVOne series. Brenda was the first Black Police Commissioner in the US; and her husband was the famous vocalist Syl Johnson. Roxane Harper, Grandmother to Hip Hop Star Saweetie; Lynette Baker, Mama of Hip Hop Legend "The Game".

Frances Wellington, Mama of R&B Singer J Holiday; Karlissa Saffold, Mama of rapper and reality star BlueFace; Shauna Hervey, Mama of Rapper KCamp and more to come!

Each of these personalities has decided to take control of their name, image, likeness, and content and build on Bitcoin; delivering it directly to their fans in what will be a landmark in media and entertainment.

