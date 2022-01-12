McDermott, CSIRO Team Up to Advance Carbon Capture Technologies

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia's premier national science organization, are evaluating technical and commercial opportunities for the deployment of CSIRO's carbon capture technologies for energy and heavy industry applications.

McDermott's expansive experience comes with four decades and over 200 successful carbon capture and carbon separation projects, applying technologies with low-carbon delivery potential and global deployment. A powerful collaboration has been established between these two organizations, highlighting McDermott's commitment to an integrated delivery approach to energy transition.

CSIRO has nearly a century of technology innovation, including its recent carbon capture technology for Direct Air Capture and post-combustion processes being developed in collaboration with Santos, Australia's largest domestic gas supplier.

"Carbon capture is fundamental to achieving a net-zero future while maintaining affordable, accessible energy and decarbonizing resources," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We welcome the opportunity to work with CSIRO to advance scalable, flexible carbon capture solutions for industrial and energy applications."

"CSIRO has substantial experience in the development of low-emission technologies such as carbon dioxide capture," said Amir Aryana, CSIRO Group Leader. "By collaborating with the industry, we demonstrate the strength of applying key technologies at scale, while ensuring the lowest possible cost and highest performance."

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

About CSIRO

Over nearly a century, CSIRO has been improving the lives of people everywhere with its science. CSIRO has advanced Australia with a range of inventions and innovations that have had significant positive impact on the lives of people around the world, like fast WiFi, polymer banknotes, the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet and Aerogard. To learn more, visit www.csiro.au.

