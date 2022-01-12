National Hispanic Institute and Las Vegas Sands Announce Youth Leadership Program for Latino High School Students

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Hispanic Institute (NHI), a nonprofit organization that fosters leaders in the expanding Latino community, and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced a progressive leadership training program for Latino high school students in Las Vegas made possible by a cumulative three-year $150,000 commitment from Sands Cares. Funding enables NHI to build a volunteer alliance to lead NHI's leadership development curriculum, along with scholarships for 38 students to participate in the program's initial year.

The first stage of the NHI program is built around communications-oriented training and development for rising high school sophomores, culminating in their participation at the California Sol Great Debate on July 12-17 at the University of San Diego. NHI also will accept a small cohort of eight sophomore students to serve as a mentor group in San Diego, as well as have their own eight-day immersive leadership and governance experience at NHI's Colorado Lorenzo de Zavala Youth Legislative Session in June at Colorado State University.

NHI will accept the first round of applicants for ninth and tenth grade students who apply by January 31, 2022. Eligible ninth grade students must have an 85/100 or 3.0/4.0 grade point average (GPA), and tenth grade students must have an 88/100 or 3.2/4.0 GPA. Students from all backgrounds may apply. Las Vegas students who are selected to join NHI by March 31 will receive tuition support from Sands Cares, and additional students can join as the partnership enters its second and third years. Interested students and school officials may contact Chris Nieto at cnieto@nhimail.com or 512-357-6137, or apply directly at www.nationalhispanicinstitute.org.

"With Sands Cares' support to kick-start our efforts, NHI aims to open doors for high school students by expanding their opportunities to develop leadership skills, create networks and increase their college prospects," said Nicole Nieto, NHI's executive vice president. "Students who are intellectually curious and enjoy community involvement often don't know where to access growth opportunities. The experiences we organize feel like home for students who want to make a difference in society."

Founded in 1979, NHI provides a series of immersive leadership programs for high-performing, high-potential Latino high school students. Its three core programs prepare students for leadership and include the Great Debate, which emphasizes command of language as a tool for self-advancement and community change; the Lorenzo de Zavala Youth Legislative Session, which exposes students to governance, organization development and policy design; and the Collegiate World Series, which has a dual focus on tackling college admissions and preparing for the call to community leadership. All three programs work to build communication, organizational and leadership skills, as well as prepare students for college and active community engagement.

The launch of the Las Vegas program represents a significant step in the relationship NHI has been building with the community. In 2017, Rancho High School in Las Vegas was named NHI's High School of the Year in part to honor the region's developing relationship with NHI. Separately, Sands had identified NHI as a model program at the national level with success in communities across the country and began discussions with NHI to bring the program to Las Vegas.

"We saw that NHI's 40-year track record in helping students reach their highest potential and becoming vital community advocates could provide valuable experiences to develop future Latino leaders in Las Vegas," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility for the company. "Sands is committed to cultivating tomorrow's leaders by providing opportunities for youth from diverse groups through education and mentorship initiatives such as NHI's program. Our partnership was a natural fit with a mutual goal of empowering the next generation of Latino leaders."

Over the past two years, Sands has accelerated partnerships and programming with organizations serving diverse communities, working to empower and ensure civic representation among all groups. The company also has supported youth development and mentorship programs with 100 Black Men Las Vegas and Mastering Mindsets Las Vegas.

About National Hispanic Institute

The National Hispanic Institute was established in 1979 for the purpose of expanding the leadership base of the emerging Latino community through well-designed leadership programs aimed at high-potential, college-bound high school students. Today, the organization consists of various community-based partnerships that include schools, colleges, alumni volunteers, local sponsors and alliance groups that support NHI community and national training initiatives for youth. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhispanicinstitute.org .

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao , The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao , The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao , as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and planet. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares community engagement and charitable giving program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com .

Contacts:

Nicole Nieto

National Hispanic Institute

nnieto@nhimail.com

512-740-3918

Kristin Koca

Las Vegas Sands

Kristin.Koca@sands.com

702-414-3218

LVSC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Las Vegas Sands)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands