Aflac Incorporated to Release Fourth Quarter Results on February 2, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that it will release fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on February 2, 2022. At that time, earnings materials, including the fourth quarter 2021 earnings release and Financial Analysts Briefing supplement, will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, investors.aflac.com.

In conjunction with the earnings release, Aflac Incorporated will webcast a conference call scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 3, 2022. During the webcast, Aflac Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos, President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated Max K. Brodén will discuss the company's fourth quarter results and outlook, including with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other members of executive management from the U.S. and Japan will also be available to answer questions during the webcast. To listen to the conference call, please register at investors.aflac.com five to seven minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the U.S., Aflac is the number one provider of voluntary/worksite insurance products. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. In 2021, Aflac Incorporated was proud to be included as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 15th consecutive year, Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the second consecutive year, and in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In 2021, Aflac Incorporated also became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

