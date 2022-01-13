Center for Contemporary Sciences (CCS) Partners with BICO to Modernize Medical Research and Drug Development

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center for Contemporary Sciences (CCS) and BICO formalized a strategic partnership aiming at modernizing drug development and replacing animal testing with more human-relevant methods. CCS is a scientific and advocacy organization championing human-relevant methodologies in medical research. BICO is the world's leading bioconvergence company spearheading life sciences and medical technologies to shape the future of health. The two organizations will work closely to support the FDA Modernization Act of 2021 and combine efforts on other initiatives to improve human health and advance personalized medicine.

The FDA Modernization Act of 2021 was introduced in the Senate in October 2021 with strong bipartisan support. It seeks to amend the 1938 Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act by allowing innovative, human-relevant testing methods to be used instead of artificial animal models, when suitable, in evaluating the safety and efficacy of experimental drugs.

The bill will accelerate the discovery process, stimulate innovation, and lower the costs of new life-saving treatments. It is expected that the combined efforts of BICO and CCS will bolster the development and use of human-relevant technologies. Such technologies include sophisticated tissue models, 3D bioprinting, Organ Chips, and microfluidics platforms.

"BICO is exactly the kind of company that CCS is excited to partner with," says CCS CEO and Co-founder Dr. Aysha Akhtar. "BICO looks to the future in human health. They aren't afraid to stand up to the status quo and say we can do much better. Together, CCS and BICO will make a powerful team that will significantly improve the way we conduct medical research and find drugs that truly help patients."

"This strategic partnership will improve policy and advance biomedical research," adds CCS Chief Science Officer, Dr. Zaher Nahle.

"The Center for Contemporary Sciences will be a key ally in our efforts to help pass the FDA Modernization Act," explained Erik Gatenholm, CEO and co-founder at BICO. "Aysha and her team bring decades of experience in science, medicine, and policy to help develop and advance human-relevant technologies that drive positive change in the industry."

About the Center for Contemporary Sciences

CCS is pioneering a paradigm shift towards innovative methods that are based on human biology. We champion technologies that are better for humans and that replace animal testing.

About BICO

Founded in 2016, BICO (formerly CELLINK) is the leading bio convergence company in the world. By combining different technologies, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, computer science, and 3D bioprinting with biology, we enable our customers to improve people's health and lives for the better.

