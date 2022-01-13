CTSI Acquires Structure Works

<span class="legendSpanClass">Acquisition accelerates growth of security integration capabilities and deepens ability to support customers throughout the U.S. and internationally</span>

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. ("CTSI"), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Structure Works, Inc. ("Structure Works" or the "Company"), a security integration leader supporting clients with turnkey design, installation, and support of enterprise level card access, CCTV, and alarm systems.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dover Plains, NY., Structure Works serves enterprise customers globally. Specializing in enterprise account turnkey solutions, the Company brings skilled project management, installation, and support resources to the rapidly growing CTSI security integration line of business.

Headquartered in Chantilly, Va., CTSI designs, engineers, installs, maintains, and manages highly engineered security, fire, nurse call, audiovisual, collaboration, and communication systems. CTSI serves thousands of clients across the United States.

"The Structure Works acquisition marks a significant milestone in CTSI's history, as we now expand our capabilities internationally with the ability to support accounts throughout their global footprint," said Joe Oliveri, President and CEO of CTSI. "Structure Works is a terrific business, with several of the most talented employees in the industry who serve the security integration needs of some of the largest and most recognized businesses in the world."

Nathan Brown, Managing Director at Wind Point, stated, "We are excited to welcome the entire Structure Works team as they significantly bolster the security integration business of the CTSI platform. Structure Works accelerates CTSI's strategic growth by greatly expanding our global footprint and security integration capabilities."

"We are excited to be a part of the CTSI team and look forward to working with Joe Oliveri, his leadership team, and the fantastic organization they are building," commented Jim Muncey, President of Structure Works. "Combining the strengths of CTSI with our talented team and history of steady growth in the U.S. and abroad will be our formula for success as we continue to delight and expand our enterprise customer base."

Structure Works represents the seventh acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June of 2020. CTSI's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring leading life safety, fire, security, nurse call, collaboration, and communication solution providers with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers.

About Structure Works

Structure Works, Inc. is a security integration leader supporting clients with turnkey design, installation and support of enterprise level card access, CCTV, and alarm systems.

Additional information about Structure Works is available at www.structureworksinc.com

About CTSI

CTSI is a global systems integrator of fire, security, critical communications, collaboration, IT, and audiovisual solutions for enterprise, government, healthcare, and education customers. CTSI delivers unmatched design, installation, integration, managed, subscription, and central station monitoring services. The organization is staffed with industry leading engineers, user experience practitioners, programmers, technicians, central station, customer care, and project management representatives.

Additional information about CTSI is available at www.ctsi-usa.com

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a $1.5 billion fund that was initiated in 2019.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com



