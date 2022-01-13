DigiCert Acquires IoT Cybersecurity Provider Mocana

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc ., a leading provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, backed by Clearlake Capital Group. L.P. ("Clearlake"), Crosspoint Capital, and TA Associates, today announced that it has acquired Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity provider Mocana. The combination of DigiCert and Mocana technologies provides IoT manufacturers and operators with a comprehensive platform for managing security across the full IoT device lifecycle. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition strategically accelerates DigiCert's presence in the fast-growing IoT market. IDC estimates there will be more than 55 billion connected devices by 2025, with growth fueled by organizational investment in IoT platforms for achieving operational efficiency, digital transformation and competitive differentiation.

"IoT security has been a challenge for device manufactures and operators," said DigiCert CEO John Merrill. "With the addition of Mocana, DigiCert is building on its vision for delivering digital trust, a growing necessity in the IoT market as smart devices become ubiquitous in every corner of our personal and professional lives. We are excited to introduce new and existing customers to our integrated platform and welcome the addition of Mocana's expertise in IoT technology and the industrial and manufacturing verticals to the DigiCert team."

"We have had a strategic partnership with Mocana for years and truly value their contribution to our product portfolio," said James Kline, senior director of program management at ABB Inc. "We are excited about the backing from DigiCert as a global leader in IoT security."

The combination of DigiCert and Mocana provides customers with a means to manage device identity, secure connections, prevent device tampering, and update firmware and settings remotely and securely once in the field. This end-to-end platform reduces security vulnerabilities and enables digital transformation that is made possible from information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) convergence.

"Mocana is excited to be joining the DigiCert team," said Mocana CTO Srinivas Kumar. "Together, our solutions uniquely solve the challenges of IoT security, from embedding security protections on-chip or at device manufacturing to on-device secure communications and firmware updates once in the field."

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is a global provider of TLS/SSL, PKI, and security solutions that enable digital trust for data, devices, code, documents and users. DigiCert is modernizing the way PKI is managed with the DigiCert ONE™ platform. DigiCert ONE reimagines PKI to address all certificate-based security use cases with flexible, scalable and automated workflow managers, including the award-winning TLS certificate manager, CertCentral®. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $60 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

About Crosspoint Capital

Crosspoint Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets. Crosspoint has assembled a group of highly successful operators, investors and sector experts to partner with foundational technology companies and drive differentiated returns. Crosspoint has offices in Menlo Park, CA and Boston, MA. For more information visit: www.crosspointcapital.com.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 550 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968. The firm's more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

