Glassdoor Names 6sense A Best Place to Work in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense, the leading account engagement platform, has been named a Best Place to Work in 2022 in the U.S. small and medium company category through Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards.

"We're committed to a culture grounded in values, and belonging at the core," said Jason Zintak .

This marks yet another award in a long list of accolades 6sense has received in recognition of its unique workplace culture, including being named #1 Cloud-Computing Company to Work For by Battery Ventures. CEO, Jason Zintak, was also recognized as the #1 CEO for Small to Medium Businesses by Glassdoor.

"What a fabulous start to the new year. This award is unlike others because it's based on real feedback from our phenomenal employees and is a testament to every member of our team" said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "We're deeply committed to cultivating a culture grounded in our values with inclusivity and belonging at the core, and scaling that as we hire and grow globally."

Some examples of 6sense employee feedback include:

"Gifted colleagues, incredible management, wonderful and supportive customers and partners and an unmatched vision for where we are going as a company. Great emphasis on work/life balance, incredible flexibility with an opportunity to truly be a difference maker."

"Amazing people and culture that is grounded in respect, transparency, and trust."

"Transparency, room to grow. The only limit is your own initiative."

"The spirit of collaboration, working towards a common goal is so refreshing."

"It's awesome to work for a software company where I'm proud of the technology - how well it works and the results it delivers for our customers. Everyone who works here is aligned with our company's goals and culture and we all put in the work to be the best. I'm constantly learning and being challenged to grow while being supported at the same time. I don't plan on leaving 6sense any time soon."

These awards are based on verified, anonymous employee reviews received over the past year and evaluated by Glassdoor. View the entire list of Glassdoor 2022 Best Workplace award winners here .

6sense is actively expanding its team across a number of exciting roles and geographies. To learn more, visit the 6sense careers website .

About 6sense:

The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often. Visit 6sense.com for more information.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .



