Hero Digital Named 2022 Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital , a leading independent digital transformation company, announced today that it has been recognized as the 2022 Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas. Adobe's Digital Experience partner awards honor companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe's business and have had a significant impact on customer success.

This special award recognizes the depth of the Hero Digital - Adobe partnership that powers digital transformation for some of the world's most successful companies.

"Our special relationship with Adobe goes back to the founding of Hero Digital," said David Kilimnik, Hero Digital CEO. "This recognition as Adobe's 2022 Emerging Partner of the Year is a thrilling accomplishment for our entire organization that underscores our dedication to customer success and commitment to delivering superior digital experiences; a commitment that we share with the entire Adobe team. We are excited to continue this partnership and deliver more industry-leading results for our shared clients in 2022 and beyond."

A winning partnership has been created by combining Hero's leading digital transformation solutions with Adobe's best-in-class digital experience and commerce tools to help brands grow and create new enterprise value in a digitally connected world. With this award, Hero joins the likes of previous winners including EY in 2019, BlueAcorn iCi in 2020, and IBM in 2021.

"Hero Digital's creativity and design expertise bring a unique offering to our joint customers looking to design and deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Americas Partners at Adobe. "We're delighted to recognize their accomplishments and look forward to their continued success."

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent digital customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital's purpose is to bring moments of Truth & Beauty into people's lives by creating customer experiences that are good for people and good for business. Hero Digital's blended teams help Fortune 1000 companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Twitter, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional invent, transform, and perform to deliver new business value.

