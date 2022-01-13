WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Real Estate Advisors, LLC ("National"), an investment manager developing and managing large-scale real estate projects on behalf of its clients, through its recently formed joint venture with Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate ("Catalyst"), has completed the acquisition and recapitalization of two multi-state healthcare portfolios totaling $420 million (the "Portfolios").

National Real Estate Advisors and Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate Invest $420 Million Across Two Portfolios

"These transactions underscore National's commitment to investing in highly competitive, diverse markets that seek to generate long-term, healthy returns for our clients," said Jeffrey Kanne, President and CEO of National. "We are thrilled to be able to acquire these portfolios of medical office properties alongside an experienced and talented operational partner such as Catalyst. This acquisition not only significantly scales our medical office portfolio but furthers National's geographic diversification."

The Portfolios consist of 40 properties totaling 1.2 million square feet spanning 13 states including: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The Portfolios are 92% leased and 88% of the total leased space is comprised of health systems and regional physician groups.

"These transactions further Catalyst's commitment to building on meaningful relationships within healthcare," said Chad Henderson, Founder and CEO, of Catalyst. "We are thankful that National values the significance of our partnership approach. Our joint venture strives to positively impact healthcare delivery by investing strategic capital with a partnership like mentality. The closing of the Portfolios was a significant first step for our joint venture and paves the way for the future of Catalyst," said Henderson.

The partnership will enable Catalyst to continue expanding its portfolio of medical office buildings throughout the United States and allow National to further its mission to deliver solid, long-term returns on investment for clients while making communities more connected, sustainable, and vibrant. For additional information about the strategic partnership and portfolio assets, please visit natadvisors.com and catalysthre.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL REAL ESTATE ADVISORS, LLC

National Real Estate Advisors, LLC is an investment manager specializing in a build-to-core strategy, developing and managing large-scale, urban commercial and multifamily projects for its institutional client accounts. National constructs investment portfolios of modern property assets—apartment, office, mixed use, medical, industrial (including data centers), and hotel—with design features, technological enhancements, and amenities that drive high tenant demand and can create value for investors. National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund ("NEBF"), a substantial pension trust with a significant amount of assets that are managed by National on a discretionary basis. For more information, please visit www.natadvisors.com.

ABOUT CATALYST HEALTHCARE REAL ESTATE

Catalyst is a national, full-service healthcare real estate investment firm. Our platform of integrated real estate deliverables is specifically designed for the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare. Our team seeks to positively impact healthcare with strategic investment in development, acquisition, and strategy services. For more information, please visit catalysthre.com.

