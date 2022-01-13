OpenWeb Appoints Peyton Marcus as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWeb, the premium audience relationship platform , today announced that Peyton Marcus has joined the company as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) to help the company navigate what it expects to be a phase of hyper-growth.

Marcus will be part of the executive leadership team and report directly to Nadav Shoval, co-founder and CEO. She will be responsible for crucial projects, including OpenWeb's continued global expansion, innovation, and team growth. Roee Goldberg, OpenWeb co-founder who served as the COO over the past seven years, will maintain his position on the executive leadership team with a focus on company growth initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, and expansion to new verticals.

"The web is changing. As publishers and brands face this reality, strong audience relationships are absolutely crucial to their success," said Roee Goldberg. "Peyton has the unique leadership experience we need—she brings an invaluable skill set in scaling operations across verticals in the media industry, and has a true passion for our mission to save online conversation. I'm confident that she is exactly the right person to take over this role. We are so excited to welcome Peyton to the OpenWeb team. I'm looking forward to working alongside her as part of the executive leadership team, while I shift my focus to long-term strategic initiatives."

Marcus comes to OpenWeb from a4, the advertising division of Altice USA, a cable television company, where she served as Senior Vice President (SVP), Revenue Operations, and before that, the streaming financial news network Cheddar, where she was SVP, Operations.

"From the first time I met with the team, there was no doubt about everyone's passion for the mission," said Peyton Marcus, newly appointed COO of OpenWeb. "We are at a point in history where the conversations we have online are shaping real societal outcomes, making OpenWeb's work absolutely critical. I am looking forward to helping lead and support the team as we evolve our business and further accelerate the rapid growth that OpenWeb has achieved."

"Today, OpenWeb is emerging as a leader in our industry," said Nadav Shoval, CEO and co-founder of OpenWeb. "Now we are faced with the challenge of building on that momentum to make the maximum impact with our mission and for the partners we serve. We are thrilled to have Peyton aboard. Her experience and passion will be instrumental in helping us continue to grow and accomplish our goals."

This announcement comes on the heels of the company's latest partnership with NewsGuard to further its commitment to combat misinformation, and its new status as a tech unicorn following a $150M Series E funding round, with more exciting news to come in 2022.

To learn more, visit OpenWeb's blog

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb's mission is to improve online conversation. As a product company, OpenWeb partners with publishers and brands to build strong, direct relationships with their audiences. OpenWeb's technology empowers its partners to build vibrant communities rooted in healthy conversations and robust social experiences. OpenWeb works with more than 1,000 top-tier publishers, hosting more than 100 million active users each month.

Founded in 2012, OpenWeb has over 150 employees in New York City, Tel Aviv, and Kiev and is backed by world-class investors including Insight Venture Partners, Georgian, Entrée Capital, AltaIR Capital, New York Times, Samsung Next, Dentsu, Norma Investments, and ScaleUp. To date, the company has raised $223 million in funding and is currently valued at over $1 billion. To learn more about OpenWeb's platform visit OpenWeb.com, or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn and Twitter.

