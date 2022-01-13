RESET Bioscience Debuts Bioavailable Pet CBD Drops

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RESET Bioscience, an advanced wellness company that uses pharmaceutical grade ingredients and technologies, introduces Pet CBD Drops to their portfolio.

Developed by leading Ph.D. scientists, RESET Pet CBD Drops are the world's first water-based, ingestible CBD for pets featuring Powered by Santé® Delivery Technology for rapid, maximum absorption and are double-tested to human standards.

The same lipid-encapsulation technology used to pioneer RESET's wellness products is now being applied to pet products. RESET's highly bioavabile drops can be conveniently added to your pet's food, favorite treat, or even to it's water bowl with no separation since the formula is water-based.

"As a proud dog mom, my pets are an extension of my family and their health and wellness is of utmost importance," says Ashley Ferguson, President of RESET. "I wanted to use pet CBD treats to support my elderly Chihuahua's quality of life and calm down my anxious Doberman puppy at home. Before RESET's launch, I was testing treats and oils from big brands readily available in the market at a leading analytical laboratory. I was beyond shocked and disappointed to find alarming amounts of heavy metals including lead, mercury and even arsenic, residual solvents and microbiological contamination like E. coli and Salmonella in almost every product. The dosing suggestions from other companies also didn't make sense to me. I couldn't believe I was being recommended to dose my Chihuahua the same amount as my Doberman!

We immediately felt compelled to put out a pet product using human-grade ingredients, protected with our best-in-class testing and saw the opportunity to apply RESET's delivery system, in partnership with Powered by Santé® Delivery Technology. The technology differentiates RESET Pet by offering faster, better absorption for more immediate results and safer dosing in line with a pet's weight. With this water based formula, pet parents can have peace of mind with each dosage whereas with oils, you risk liver toxicity because oil is not well processed through little livers. We are constantly focused on the next generation of wellness and are proud to extend that to animal health."

Cats and dogs, like humans, can take full advantage of the interaction between CBD and the endocannabinoid system. Because of this, CBD can have positive effects on everything from mood and supporting mind and body to overall wellness. RESET is thrilled to be able to provide e-commerce shoppers with award-winning CBD relief for their furry friends.

RESET's newest advancement features premium traceable ingredients that are lab-tested to ensure potency, purity and consistency. Designed for maximum bioavailability, the Pet CBD drops are available in a pet-approved Pumpkin flavor to keep tails wagging!

About RESET Pet CBD Drops:

5 mg of Highly-Bioavailable CBD per 0.5 mL, 150 mg Per Bottle

Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol (CBD) sourced from premium hemp cultivated in the USA . THC-Free (tested less than 0.001% THC)

Includes Demarcated Dropper for Accurate, Precise Dosing

Lab-Tested to Ensure Potency, Purity and Consistency

Safety-sealed for your pet's protection. Store with bottle capped at room temperature

Manufactured in the USA

RESET Pet CBD drops can be added to your pet's water, food, or favorite treat but RESET suggests avoiding dropper contact with snoots. With easy-to-use dosing based on pet weight, pet parents can feel confident in the amount of CBD given to their pets.

For more information about RESET Pet CBD Drops, please visit RESETbioscience.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook @RESETbioscience .

About RESET:

RESET products, featuring Powered by Santé® Delivery Technology, empower you to RESET your wellness ritual with efficacious solutions to support you from morning until night. Designed for maximum bioavailability of premium ingredients and uniquely water based, like your body, RESET products are expertly formulated by Ph.D. scientists to be active where you need it (in your small intestines) so you can actually absorb it. Their line of wellness products are inspired by nature and backed by science, formulated and tested to pharmaceutical standards, and proven to be shelf-stable for 12+ months.

Recent Awards:

*Tested to contain less than 0.001% THC

