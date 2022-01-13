Safehold Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced the tax treatment of its 2021 common stock dividends.

NYSE: SAFE

CUSIP: 78649D-104

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income Return of Capital

(Non-Dividend Distribution) 1/4/21 1/15/21 $0.1622400 $0.0000000 $0.1622400 3/31/21 4/15/21 $0.1622400 $0.0000000 $0.1622400 6/30/21 7/15/21 $0.1700000 $0.0000000 $0.1700000 9/30/21 10/15/21 $0.1700000 $0.0000000 $0.1700000

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact:



Jason Fooks

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations & Marketing

T: 212.930.9400

E: investors@safeholdinc.com

