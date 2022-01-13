SEAM Group Hires Scott Moretz as Vice President of Electric Vehicle Operations, Advancing its Focus on Optimal Utilization of EV Infrastructure

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAM Group, a global leader in energized asset performance, today announced the hiring of Scott Moretz as Vice President of Electric Vehicle Operations. Moretz brings nearly a decade of EV industry experience to the role, in which he will lead all aspects of EV infrastructure activity, including site and space planning, design and engineering, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance, as well as specialty areas like energy storage systems, and solar batteries.

"As we drive our mission of creating a safer, more reliable world, we continue to mature our global organization by adding passionate, seasoned industry veterans to our leadership team," said Colin Duncan, SEAM Group chief executive officer. "The electric vehicle sector is experiencing explosive growth, and Scott brings a breadth of experience to help expand our success in this market."

Moretz has held key leadership roles at EVgo, and most recently served as Director of Engineering and Construction for North America at Electrify America. As an innovator in the EV industry, Moretz has worked closely with global charging system manufacturers, site hosts, and automotive manufacturers. One of his signature achievements includes leading the long-term, highly strategic installation of 4,200+ direct current fast charging (DCFC) units across 46 states and four Canadian provinces.

A native of Abingdon, Va., Moretz received his Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. He was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan post-Sept. 11, 2001, and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal on two separate occasions for his leadership in combat.

"Throughout both my professional and military career, I have focused on mobilizing team members and developing best-in-class strategies to drive results," Moretz said. "Joining the SEAM Group leadership team enables me to work alongside fellow passionate, customer-first individuals, while growing our EV practice into a key line of business that can help optimize the utilization of EV infrastructure across the world."

SEAM Group is a global leader in energized asset performance focused on delivering safety, reliability, and maintenance solutions to some of the world's largest companies. Inspecting more than two million assets per year, SEAM Group offers a proven platform that combines strategic advisory, custom training, advanced technology, and actionable data management to position customers for success. Visit www.seamgroup.com/blog/ for company developments.

Scott Moretz, SEAM Group Vice President of Electric Vehicle Operations

