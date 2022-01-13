TuanChe Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuanChe Limited ("TuanChe," "Company," "we" or "our") (NASDAQ: TC), a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Key Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Metrics

Net revenues decreased by 38.9% to RMB61.1 million ( US$9.5 million ) from RMB100.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Gross profit decreased by 35.1% to RMB46.8 million (US7.3 million) from RMB72.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Quarterly number of auto shows organized across China decreased by 57.2% to 65 in 55 cities from 152 in 107 cities in the same period of 2020.

Quarterly number of automobile sale transactions facilitated decreased by 68.3% to 15,512 from 48,995 in the same period of 2020. Quarterly gross merchandise volume of new automobiles sold decreased by 68.6% to RMB2.2 billion ( US$0.3 billion ) from RMB7.0 billion in the same period of 2020.

Sales operations covering 125 cities as of September 30, 2021 , compared to 125 cities as of June 30, 2021 and 129 cities as of September 30, 2020 .

First Nine Months 2021 Financial and Operating Metrics Compared with Prior Year Period

Net revenues increased by 66.9% to RMB274.4 million ( US$42.6 million ) from RMB164.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Gross profit increased by 72.8% to RMB208.7 million ( US$32.4 million ) from RMB120.8 million in the same period of 2020.

The number of auto shows organized during the first nine months of 2021 increased by 56.6% to 343 in 127 cities from 219 auto shows in 133 cities across China in the same period of 2020.

The number of automobile sales transactions facilitated during the first nine months of 2021 increased by 12.3% to 79,699 from 70,956 in the same period of 2020, and the gross merchandise volume of new automobiles sold during the first nine months of 2021 increased by 12.0% to RMB11.2 billion ( US$1.7 billion ) from RMB10.0 billion in the same period of 2020.

Mr. Wei Wen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TuanChe, commented, "In the third quarter, we persevered against a challenging macro environment with COVID-19 flare-ups and a global chip supply shortage that constrained auto production. While our revenue declined by 38.9% year-over-year to RMB61.1 million, primarily due to cancellations of certain offline auto shows in response to small-scale multi-location outbreak of COVID-19, we forged ahead with our online initiatives, streamlined our cost base and narrowed our net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders by 10.7% year over year.

Following our announcement on January 5, 2022 to expand the Company's strategic focus to electric vehicle manufacturing, we continued open discussions with potential strategic partners and are on track to identify candidates with highly complementary strengths that will allow the creation of substantial synergistic value. As consumers are increasingly receptive of electric vehicles, underpinned by favorable policies, accelerated establishment of infrastructure and technology advancements in the EV industry, we believe that our innovative business model, vast customer base, strong customer insights, and our leading auto sales network, coupled with the top tier design, R&D and manufacturing team we are building as well as the in-depth cooperation with potential strategic partners, will provide important stability and foundation for success."

Mr. Chenxi Yu, Deputy Chief Financial Officer of TuanChe, added, "Our third quarter results were in line with our expectations given the weakening auto market and the impact from the pandemic, with net revenues of RMB61.1 million. To navigate the challenges in the third quarter, we remained squarely focused on cost management, cutting our net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders to RMB36.8 million from RMB41.2 million in the same period of 2020. We are excited at our decision to enter into electric vehicle manufacturing and are ready to charter a new path forward while continuing to pursue innovation, and positioning the Company to capitalize on future consumer demand."

Recent Business Developments

COVID-19 Impact

As the COVID-19 pandemic is largely under control in China, the Company has gradually resumed offline operations in some cities since the end of May 2020, with the pace of recovery subject to the ongoing development of the COVID-19 pandemic and the relevant government guidance. Sporadic COVID-19 cases in China continue to generate uncertainties in the Company's business, resulting in the cancellation of some offline auto shows and further impact the financial conditions and cash flow of the Company. Furthermore, as the business operations of industry customers have also been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company continues to experience delays in collecting account receivables from these customers. See "Business Outlook" for the Company's current and preliminary views on the impact of COVID-19 on the auto market and operational conditions for the fourth quarter. The Company also continues to closely monitor both the development of the pandemic and regulatory responses and restrictions as well as the impact on the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows. Moreover, the Company has implemented and will continue to implement measures to adjust the pace of business operations and conserve resources and may resort to other cost cutting measures for cash flow management.

Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 38.9% to RMB61.1 million (US$9.5 million) from RMB100.0 million in the same period of prior year, primarily due to a 59.3% year-over-year decrease in revenues generated from offline marketing services to RMB34.5 million (US$5.4 million) from RMB84.6 million in the same period of prior year.

Offline marketing services. Net revenues generated from auto shows decreased by 59.9% to RMB33.1 million ( US$5.1 million ) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB82.6 million in the same period of prior year, and net revenues generated from special promotion events decreased by 33.1% to RMB1.3 million ( US$0.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB2.0 million in the same period of prior year. The decrease in revenues from offline marketing services was primarily due to cancellations of certain offline auto shows and special promotion events in response to small-scale outbreak of COVID-19 in multiple locations.

Virtual dealership, online marketing services and others. Net revenues generated from virtual dealership, online marketing services and others increased by 72.6% to RMB26.6 million ( US$4.1 million ) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB15.4 million in the same period of prior year, primarily due to the continuous expansion of our collaboration with Webank.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by 35.1% to RMB46.8 million (US$7.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB72.1 million in the same period of prior year. Gross margin was 76.6% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 72.1% in the same period of prior year, primarily attributable to the change in revenue mix.

Total Operating Expenses and Loss from Operations

Total operating expenses decreased by 25.0% to RMB86.1 million (US$13.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB114.7 million in the same period of prior year.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 34.6% to RMB59.9 million ( US$9.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB91.6 million in the same period of prior year, primarily due to decrease in promotion expenses and staff compensation expenses as a result of decreased volume of offline events.

General and administrative expenses increased by 6.5% to RMB17.0 million ( US$2.6 million ) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB15.9 million in the same period of prior year, primarily due to an increase in the allowance for other receivables.

Research and development expenses increased by 28.2% to RMB9.2 million ( US$1.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB7.1 million in the same period of prior year, primarily due to higher staff compensation expenses for research and development personnel.

As a result of the foregoing, loss from operations decreased by 7.9% to RMB39.3 million (US$6.1 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB42.6 million in the same period of prior year.

Net loss attributable to the Company's Shareholders and Non-GAAP Measures

Net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 10.7% to RMB36.8 million (US$5.7 million) from RMB41.2 million in the same period of prior year. Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.12 (US$0.02) in the third quarter of 2021 compared with RMB0.13 in the same period of prior year.

Adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 10.0% to RMB34.4 million (US$5.3 million) from RMB38.3 million in the same period of prior year. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.11 (US$0.02) in the third quarter of 2021 compared with RMB0.13 in the same period of prior year. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of RMB33.5 million (US$5.2 million) in the third quarter of 2021 compared with a loss of RMB37.0 million in the same period of prior year. (1)

(1) For details on the calculation of and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures for each of adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders, adjusted net loss per ordinary share and adjusted EBITDA, please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had RMB100.2 million (US$15.6 million) cash and cash equivalents and RMB34.1 million (US$5.3 million) restricted cash. Net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB12.7 million (US$1.97 million) compared with net cash used in operating activities of RMB6.9 million in the same period of prior year.

Unaudited First Nine Months 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the first nine months of 2021 increased by 66.9% to RMB274.4 million (US$42.6 million) from RMB164.5 million in the same period of prior year, primarily due to a 55.0% year-over-year increase in revenue generated from offline marketing services to RMB194.5 million (US$30.2 million) from RMB125.5 million in the same period of prior year. The increase was mainly attributable to the effective containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first nine months of 2021, although the small-scale outbreak of COVID-19 in multiple locations occurred in 2021Q3 has led some local governments to tighten restrictions on large offline events.

Offline marketing services. Revenues generated from auto shows in the first nine months of 2021 increased by 57.2% to RMB191.3 million ( US$29.7 million ) from RMB121.7 million in the same period of prior year, primarily due to the resumption of offline business activities as a result of the alleviation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual dealership, online marketing services and others. Revenue generated from virtual dealership, online marketing services and others increased by 104.8% to RMB79.9 million ( US$12.4 million ) in the first nine months of 2021 from RMB39.0 million in the same period of prior year, primarily due to our continuous expansion of online marketing services, including deeper collaboration with Webank.

Gross Profit

Gross profit in the first nine months of 2021 increased by 72.8% to RMB208.7 million (US$32.4 million) from RMB120.8 million in the same period of prior year. Gross margin increased to 76.1% in the first nine months of 2021 from 73.5% in the same period of prior year.

Total Operating Expenses and Loss from Operations

Total operating expenses in the first nine months of 2021 increased by 4.2% to RMB275.2 million (US$42.7 million) from RMB264.2 million in the same period of prior year.

Selling and marketing expenses in the first nine months of 2021 increased by 16.7% to RMB200.7 million ( US$31.2 million ) from RMB171.9 million in the same period of prior year, primarily due to increases in promotion expenses and staff compensation expenses as a result of increased volume of offline events.

General and administrative expenses in the first nine months of 2021 decreased by 30.2% to RMB47.6 million ( US$7.4 million ) from RMB68.3 million in the same period of prior year, primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative staff compensation expenses and the allowance for doubtful accounts, which were attributable to the optimization of the company's compensation structure under the impact of COVID-19, part of the share-based compensation has been fully amortized and the strengthening of accounts receivable management.

Research and development expenses in the first nine months of 2021 increased by 11.8% to RMB26.9 million ( US$4.2 million ) from RMB24.0 million in the same period of prior year, primarily due to higher staff compensation expenses for research and development personnel.

Loss from operations decreased by 53.6% to RMB66.5 million (US$10.3 million) in the first nine months of 2021 from RMB143.4 million in the same period of prior year.

Net loss attributable to the Company's Shareholders and Non-GAAP Measures

Net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first nine months of 2021 decreased by 56.9% to RMB59.4 million (US$9.2 million) from RMB137.7 million in the same period of prior year. Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.19 (US$0.03) in the first nine months of 2021 compared to RMB0.45 in the same period of prior year.

Adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased by 59.0% to RMB50.4 million (US$7.8 million) in the first nine months of 2021 from an adjusted net loss of RMB122.9 million in the same period of prior year. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.16 (US$0.03) in the first nine months of 2021 compared to RMB0.40 in the same period of prior year. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of RMB45.3 million (US$7.0 million) in the first nine months of 2021 compared to a loss of RMB119.8 million in the same period of prior year.(1)

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects net revenues to range from approximately RMB70.0 million to RMB80.0 million, representing an approximate year-over-year decrease of 57.8% to 51.7%. This is primarily attributable to the estimated decline in the expected number of offline events to be held in the fourth quarter of 2021 (including auto shows and special promotion events) due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the impact of the global chip supply shortage on the auto industry.

This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions as well as the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which are subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated quarterly financial information which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also uses adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders, adjusted net loss per ordinary share and adjusted EBITDA as additional non-GAAP financial measures. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company's management to evaluate its operating performance. The Company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's consolidated results of operations in the same manner as its management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of the Company's peer companies.

The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, change of guarantee liability and impairment of long-term investment. The Company defines adjusted net loss per ordinary share as adjusted net loss divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, interest income net, share-based compensation expenses, change of guarantee liability and impairment of long-term investment. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for the impact of items that the Company does not consider indicative of the operational performance of the Company's business, and should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income/(loss) or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.

In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Interest income or expenses, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, change of guarantee liability and impairment of long-term investment have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company's business and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About TuanChe

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) is a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe provides automotive marketing and transaction related services by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe's online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements. For more information, please contact ir@tuanche.com.

TUANCHE LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amount in thousands, except as noted)



As of



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2021



RMB Audited

RMB Unaudited

US$ Unaudited ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

109,916

100,193

15,550 Restricted cash

29,829

34,086

5,290 Time deposits

45,674

-

- Accounts receivable, net

66,126

52,599

8,163 Prepayment and other current assets, net

59,856

59,532

9,239 Total current assets

311,401

246,410

38,242 Non–current assets:











Property, equipment and software, net

5,708

4,241

658 Identifiable intangible assets from acquisition

21,821

18,760

2,912 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

10,801

6,559

1,018 Long-term investments

8,949

4,702

730 Goodwill

115,414

115,414

17,912 Other non-current assets

313

313

49 Total non–current assets

163,006

149,989

23,279 Total assets

474,407

396,399

61,521 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

21,794

31,305

4,858 Advances from customers

21,466

17,512

2,718 Salary and welfare benefits payable

57,996

34,643

5,377 Short-term borrowings

-

7,000

1,086 Other taxes payable

22,992

22,457

3,485 Current portion of deferred revenue

4,054

5,284

820 Short-term operating lease liabilities

5,911

3,049

473 Guarantee liabilities

387

2,800

435 Other current liabilities

41,564

30,387

4,717 Total current liabilities

176,164

154,437

23,969 Non–current liabilities:











Non-current portion of deferred revenue

185

461

72 Deferred tax liability

5,451

4,677

726 Long-term operating lease liabilities

4,048

1,879

292 Other non–current liabilities

1,498

1,104

171 Total non-current liabilities

11,182

8,121

1,261 Total liabilities

187,346

162,558

25,230 Shareholders' equity:











Class A ordinary shares

181

181

28 Class B ordinary shares

35

35

5 Treasury stock

(45,886)

(45,886)

(7,121) Additional paid-in capital

1,221,339

1,230,243

190,931 Accumulated deficit

(881,700)

(941,062)

(146,051) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,805)

(8,567)

(1,330) Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of

the Company

288,164

234,944

36,462 Non-controlling interests

(1,103)

(1,103)

(171) Total shareholders' equity

287,061

233,841

36,291 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

474,407

396,399

61,521

TUANCHE LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





(Amount in thousands, except share and per share data)









For the three months ended September 30,





2020

2021





RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues













Offline Marketing Services:













Auto shows

82,616

33,144

5,144

Special promotion events

1,988

1,329

206

Virtual dealership, online marketing services and others

15,425

26,623

4,132

Total net revenues

100,029

61,096

9,482

















Cost of revenues

(27,926)

(14,293)

(2,218)

















Gross profit

72,103

46,803

7,264

















Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing expenses

(91,628)

(59,916)

(9,299)

General and administrative expenses

(15,944)

(16,986)

(2,636)

Research and development expenses

(7,145)

(9,158)

(1,421)

Total operating expenses

(114,717)

(86,060)

(13,356)

Loss from operations

(42,614)

(39,257)

(6,092)

Other expenses, net:













Interest income, net

540

582

90

Exchange (loss)/gain

(323)

26

4

Gain/(loss) from an equity method investment

287

(178)

(28)

Others, net

670

1,803

279

Loss before income taxes

(41,440)

(37,024)

(5,747)

Income tax expense

258

258

40

Net loss

(41,182)

(36,766)

(5,707)

Net loss attributable to TuanChe Limited's shareholders

(41,182)

(36,766)

(5,707)

Net loss attributable to the Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

















Net loss

(41,182)

(36,766)

(5,707)

Other comprehensive loss:













Foreign currency translation adjustments

(3,776)

(1,888)

(293)

Total other comprehensive loss

(3,776)

(1,888)

(293)

Total comprehensive loss

(44,958)

(38,654)

(6,000)

Comprehensive loss attributable to:













TuanChe Limited's shareholders

(44,958)

(38,654)

(6,000)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

Net loss per share













Basic and diluted

(0.13)

(0.12)

(0.02)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares













Basic and diluted

305,552,839

307,608,043

307,608,043



TUANCHE LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





(Amount in thousands, except share and per share data)









For the nine months ended September 30,





2020

2021





RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues













Offline Marketing Services:













Auto shows

121,677

191,273

29,685

Special promotion events

3,775

3,240

503

Virtual dealership, online marketing services and others

39,016

79,910

12,402

Total net revenues

164,468

274,423

42,590

















Cost of revenues

(43,642)

(65,683)

(10,194)

















Gross profit

120,826

208,740

32,396

















Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing expenses

(171,942)

(200,726)

(31,152)

General and administrative expenses

(68,267)

(47,629)

(7,392)

Research and development expenses

(24,033)

(26,880)

(4,172)

Total operating expenses

(264,242)

(275,235)

(42,716)

Loss from operations

(143,416)

(66,495)

(10,320)

Other expenses, net:













Interest income, net

1,991

1,078

167

Exchange gain

267

272

42

Gain/(loss) from an equity method investment

339

(398)

(62)

Impairment of a long-term investment

-

(700)

(109)

Others, net

2,256

6,107

949

Loss before income taxes

(138,563)

(60,136)

(9,333)

Income tax expense

774

774

120

Net loss

(137,789)

(59,362)

(9,213)

Net loss attributable to TuanChe Limited's shareholders

(137,667)

(59,362)

(9,213)

Net loss attributable to the Non-controlling interests

(122)

-

-

















Net loss

(137,789)

(59,362)

(9,213)

Other comprehensive loss:













Foreign currency translation adjustments

(2,900)

(2,762)

(429)

Total other comprehensive loss

(2,900)

(2,762)

(429)

Total comprehensive loss

(140,689)

(62,124)

(9,642)

Comprehensive loss attributable to:













TuanChe Limited's shareholders

(140,567)

(62,124)

(9,642)

Non-controlling interests

(122)

-

-

Net loss per share













Basic and diluted

(0.45)

(0.19)

(0.03)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares













Basic and diluted

304,004,138

306,465,616

306,465,616



TUANCHE LIMITED

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS





(Amount in thousands, except share and per share data)









For the three months ended September 30,





2020

2021





RMB

RMB

US$

Net loss

(41,182)

(36,766)

(5,707)

Add:













Depreciation and amortization

1,788

1,488

231

Subtract:













Interest income, net

540

582

90

EBITDA

(39,934)

(35,860)

(5,566)

Add:













Share-based compensation expenses

2,918

2,334

362

Adjusted EBITDA

(37,016)

(33,526)

(5,204)

















Net loss

(41,182)

(36,766)

(5,707)

Add:













Share-based compensation expenses

2,918

2,334

362

Adjusted net loss

(38,264)

(34,432)

(5,345)

Adjusted net loss attributable to TuanChe Limited's

shareholders

(38,264)

(34,432)

(5,345)

Adjusted net loss attributable to the Non-controlling

interests

-

-

-

Weighted average number of ordinary shares













Basic and diluted

305,552,839

307,608,043

307,608,043

Adjusted net loss per share from operations













Basic and diluted

(0.13)

(0.11)

(0.02)



















TUANCHE LIMITED

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS





(Amount in thousands, except share and per share data)









For the nine months ended September 30,





2020

2021





RMB

RMB

US$

Net loss

(137,789)

(59,362)

(9,213)

Add:













Depreciation and amortization

5,234

6,122

950

Subtract:













Interest income, net

1,991

1,078

167

EBITDA

(134,546)

(54,318)

(8,430)

Add:













Share-based compensation expenses

14,765

6,749

1,047

Change of guarantee liability

-

1,542

239

Impairment of a long-term investment

-

700

109

Adjusted EBITDA

(119,781)

(45,327)

(7,035)

















Net loss

(137,789)

(59,362)

(9,213)

Add:













Share-based compensation expenses

14,765

6,749

1,047

Change of guarantee liability

-

1,542

239

Impairment of a long-term investment

-

700

109

Adjusted net loss

(123,024)

(50,371)

(7,818)

Adjusted net loss attributable to TuanChe Limited's shareholders

(122,902)

(50,371)

(7,818)

Adjusted net loss attributable to the Non-controlling interests

(122)

-

-

Weighted average number of ordinary shares













Basic and diluted

304,004,138

306,465,616

306,465,616

Adjusted net loss per share from operations













Basic and diluted

(0.40)

(0.16)

(0.03)



