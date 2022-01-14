AlphaGraphics ranked among top franchises by Entrepreneur

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has been recognized as one of the top franchise brands after earning placement on Entrepreneur's Franchisee 500 list. With appearances on the list over the past three years, AlphaGraphics ranked #375 this year.

"2021 presented its own unique challenges, but AlphaGraphics continues to evolve and find new ways to meet our customers' needs," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Our longevity in these rankings is a testament to the hard work of our headquarters and franchisees. We are continuing to build on our upward trajectory while increasing our number of franchises across the nation."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com.

To view AlphaGraphics in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands Jan. 11.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company based in Milan - Italy, is a third-party provider of shipping, fulfillment, print and marketing tech-enabled solutions to small and medium enterprises and retail consumers via a Network of mainly independently owned and operated locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution Network and customized services and products delivered with a distinguished and unique level of customer service. MBE presently operates under multiple brands: Mail Boxes Etc. (excluding the US and Canada), AlphaGraphics, PostNet, Spedingo.com, Print Speak, PACK & SEND and Multicopy and its global Network counts currently more than 2,800 locations in 53 countries, with 11,000+ associates and FY2020 System-wide Sales of €879 Million (US$1,004 Million).

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com

