In Honor of Betty White, Award-Winning Animal Advocate Jill Rappaport, Teams Up with ARF to Shine a Light on Seniors, Like No Other Shelter Has Ever Done Before.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Betty White's 100th birthday, a Life-saving, groundbreaking initiative begins! Jill Rappaport and Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons, will honor White in the most important way.

Jill Rappaport with Betty White and Jill’s beloved rescue dog, Rubie

Beginning on the 17th, White's birthday, ALL adoption fees will be waived for seniors for a record 100 days!

"This is truly the most aggressive and heartfelt effort to get senior pets a forever home! These older animals are always sadly the last to get a home, if at all. So what ARF is doing is truly a blessing. And tying this in with the beloved Betty White, is a match made in rescue heaven!" said Jill Rappaport.

"Senior pets in shelters have so much love to give, and we hope Betty White would be proud of our efforts to place these animals back in the homes they deserve." says Scott Howe ARF's Executive Director and CEO.

Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President and CEO States:

"Betty White's lifelong commitment to helping animals in need continues to inspire us all, and we proudly support long-time animal advocate Jill Rappaport and Animal Rescue Fund's campaign to waive adoption fees for senior pets, who bring love and loyalty to families in uniquely meaningful ways… This is a wonderful way to extend Betty's legacy of compassion to help even more vulnerable dogs and cats find safety in loving homes."

For more information and to view all of ARF's adoptable seniors, go to

https://arfhamptons.org/betty-white-challenge/

Additional Information

About ARF:

Founded in 1974, ARF is a leading animal rescue and adoption center on Long Island, helping abandoned cats and dogs locally and in communities across the country and globally. In addition to its rescue and adoption program, ARF operates a pet food pantry, free vaccine clinics, and free spay/neuter clinics for feral cats.

During construction at the ARF Adoption Center, in-person adoptions are taking place at the ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop, 17 Poxabogue Lane in Sagaponack, Thursdays through Fridays from 10 AM until 3 PM. Start the adoption process by filling out an application online.

The beautiful 9yr old Monica, who is one of ARF’s long term residents and has been waiting with a wagging tail for 5 long years, is spearheading this first of its kind campaign.

