Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol

Stagwell (STGW) to Present at the Sidoti Winter SmallCap Virtual Conference

Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell announced today that Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, will attend the upcoming Sidoti Winter SmallCap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 20, 2022. Penn will give a management presentation on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. ET. To register and access the presentation, please visit this link.

Penn will also be available for 1:1 investor meetings. For more information, please reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: 
Michaela Pewarski
michaela.pewarski@stagwellglobal.com
646-429-1812

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC...
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-to-present-at-the-sidoti-winter-smallcap-virtual-conference-301461490.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.