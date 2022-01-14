UGG TEAMS UP WITH SESAME WORKSHOP ON A LIMITED-EDITION SESAME STREET COLLABORATION

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) announces a collaboration with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street. The UGG x Sesame Street collection features cozy kids' icons like the UGG® Neumel, Bixbee, and Fluff Yeah, adding fun design updates inspired by beloved characters. Available in sizes for infants, toddlers and kids, this collection will be sold exclusively through UGG.com and Kids Foot Locker in North America starting Jan. 14, 2022.

Available for toddlers and kids, the UGG x Big Bird Fluff Yeah takes cues from the much-loved character and is equal parts cute and cozy – offering everything kids love about the original like soft sheepskin, easy entry, and a vibrant color palette. For the little ones, the UGG x Big Bird Bixbee updates a customer favorite with your baby's favorite character and wraps their foot in super-soft terry cloth. Cozy and adorable, the style is also machine washable for easy cleaning.

Cherished characters Elmo and Cookie Monster also make an appearance on the Infants Bixbee, as well as our best-selling Chukka. The UGG x Elmo Neumel and UGG x Cookie Monster Neumel feature character applications in their iconic colors. Offering everything kids love about the original like soft UGGplush™ lining and a durable, cushioned sole.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg #UggLife

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit sesameworkshop.org.

