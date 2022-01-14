Village of Southampton, New York Pursues Digital Transformation

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in the Village of Southampton, New York where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The village recently partnered with GovPilot , a Hoboken, New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

Officials from Southampton will work with GovPilot to implement a number of digital capabilities and public facing forms that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. Officials will initially utilize GovPilot for Building Permits, Storm Water Permits, Certificates of Continued Occupancy, and Beach Bonfire Permits, with additional uses to follow.

"We are excited to partner with GovPilot to make our operations and services in the Village of Southampton more efficient, responsive, and convenient for residents", said Village Administrator Charlene Kagel-Betts. "Our residents and visitors expect convenience and the pandemic has made clear the need for us to make services for Southampton residents available digitally. This marks our first steps toward our government's digital transformation."

"We look forward to working with GovPilot to transition our operations and processes into a digital environment", said Tien Ho So, Southampton's Senior Building Inspector. "Our departments and employees foresee a significant increase in efficiency, which will translate to more convenient, responsive services and cost savings for our residents."

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are excited to work with the Village of Southampton on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Southampton."

GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for five consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based platform was built with the sole purpose of enabling local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 100 operational and constituent service processes on one system.

