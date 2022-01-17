Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces 3 CDBV Certification Awards

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 2004, AIRA launched the Certification in Distressed Business Valuation (CDBV) program to train and accredit professionals in the highly specialized area of distressed asset valuation including the valuation of distressed and insolvent companies. The CDBV program requires the successful completion of an intensive three-part course of study and uniform written examination and demonstration of practical knowledge by case experience and references.

Having completed the requirements for certification in 2021, AIRA has awarded the following members CDBV certification:

John Hall / American Fiduciary Services, LLC, Portland, OR

Donika Hristova / Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation, Washington, DC

Bryon Sergeant / Alvarez & Marsal, Chicago, IL

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy, and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote, and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org . For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference .

