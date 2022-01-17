CHICAGO AUTO SHOW ANNOUNCES 2022 OFFICIAL HOTEL PARTNERS: HYATT REGENCY MCCORMICK PLACE AND MARRIOTT MARQUIS CHICAGO

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Auto Show is partnering with the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place and the Marriott Marquis Chicago to provide exhibitors, media and consumers with special room rates surrounding the 2022 show, scheduled for Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place.

2022 Chicago Auto Show: Feb. 12-21

The Hyatt Regency McCormick Place is conveniently connected to the McCormick Place convention center providing easy show access without even having to step foot outdoors. The hotel offers four exciting food and beverage outlets just steps from the show floor and guest rooms with stunning views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline. The negotiated room rate for the Chicago Auto Show block is $159. The negotiated rate for First Look for Charity – scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11 – is $139. Internet and health club/pool access is included with the price of the room.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome our longtime partners at the Chicago Auto Show back this year," said Jarrod McLauchlin, director of sales, Hyatt Regency McCormick Place. "The show brings thousands of car enthusiasts from the Chicagoland area together and it's something we look forward to each year. We'll see you at the show."

The dynamic, innovative and bold Marriott Marquis Chicago is conveniently located just one block south of McCormick Place and provides indoor access to the show floor via a skybridge. The Marriott Marquis offers 39 floors with sprawling city and lake views. The negotiated room rate for the public show is $169 and $139 for the evening of First Look for Charity. Included is access to the hotel's fitness center and Marriott Bonvoy members receive complimentary Wi-Fi.

"The Marriott Marquis Chicago is thrilled to welcome back the Chicago Auto Show in February," said Dan Egan, director of sales and marketing, Marriott Marquis Chicago. "The year just seems to start on the right path when the Auto Show arrives in February. Our hotel owners and staff are so excited to see this show taking place and we look forward to welcoming all of the guests and attendees. Thank you, Chicago Auto Show!"

Onsite dining options are currently available at both hotel locations; however, there may be limitations due to the latest public health orders in place by the city of Chicago and state of Illinois. Hotel guests should check directly with the hotels regarding the latest health and safety protocols.

Hotel rates are subject to availability and booking deadlines. All rates are net non-commissionable and neither the hotel nor the auto show will pay commissions on these rates. The booking deadline date for all rates is Feb. 3, 2022. There is a 72-hour cancellation policy to avoid a one-night room and tax charge at both hotels.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.chicagoautoshow.com/about-the-show/official-hotels/. For more information on the 2022 Chicago Auto Show or First Look for Charity, please visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or ChicagoAutoShow.com/media.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2022 public show is Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

