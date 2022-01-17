Ryvu Therapeutics appoints Hendrik Nogai, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

KRAKOW, Poland, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, today announced the appointment of Hendrik Nogai, M.D. to the role of Chief Medical Officer effective February 1st, 2022. Dr. Nogai will lead medical, clinical, and regulatory functions to support and guide the development of the company's pipeline.

"We are delighted to welcome Hendrik to Ryvu as our Chief Medical Officer," said Pawel Przewiezlikowski, Chief Executive Officer at Ryvu Therapeutics. "Hendrik brings strong industry and clinical leadership and arrives at an important time for Ryvu, as we continue to expand our preclinical and clinical programs. His depth of experience in hematology and solid tumors will be valuable to our company, and will help us advance and fully explore the potential of our lead compound, RVU120."

"I am truly honored to join the incredible team at Ryvu during such a high growth time — it is an exciting opportunity to advance Ryvu's clinical pipeline and to propel an already productive discovery platform to generate important new therapeutics for the treatment of cancer", commented Dr. Hendrik Nogai.

Dr. Nogai is a board-certified medical doctor in Hematology/Oncology as well as in Internal Medicine, with almost 10 years of experience in patient care and basic research in different academic settings, including Charité – University Medicine Berlin, University Hospital Grosshadern in Munich, and Zentralklinikum Augsburg. Besides his clinical expertise, Dr. Nogai brings 17 years of industry experience including business consulting at Mercer Management Consulting/ Oliver Wyman, Medical Advisor role at Nordic Biotech Capital ApS, and positions of increasing responsibility at Bayer AG, with his most recent role of Vice President, Global Development Leader NTRK program.

Dr. Nogai completed his Medical Studies at Charité – University Medicine Berlin (Germany), Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich (Germany), and Harvard Medical School in Boston (USA). He holds a doctoral degree awarded by the Humboldt University of Berlin (Germany) for his research on cell biology conducted at the DRFZ in Berlin.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, and immuno-oncology targets. Ryvu's most advanced programs are: RVU120 - a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and Phase I/II for the treatment of r/r metastatic or advanced solid tumors and SEL24 (MEN1703) - dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in Phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia.

The Company was founded in 2007, and is headquartered in Krakow, Poland. Ryvu is listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and is a component of sWIG80 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

