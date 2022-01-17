Spencer Building Carrier Hotel Announces Construction of Brand-New, State-of-the-Art Data Center in Vancouver's Iconic Harbour Centre

Spencer Building Carrier Hotel Poised to Become Premier Connectivity Hub of Western Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded in the rich history of downtown Vancouver's Harbour Centre, Spencer Building Carrier Hotel is pleased to announce that the company will soon begin construction to become Western Canada's newest, state-of-the-art data center to join the market. With construction set to be complete in Spring 2023, the new build promises to deliver extended power and connectivity to the downtown area and beyond.

Spencer Building Carrier Hotel

When fully built out and operational, the 43,000 sq. ft. carrier hotel will boast an impressive 10MW of critical power, the ability to support up to 20kW+ per cabinet, and over 20,000 connected fibers, among other features. Spencer Building's connectivity capabilities extend its reach beyond Western Canada as well. With gateways to Asia and the new Cascadia fiber trunk extending the center's reach from Canada to Seattle, the Westin Building Exchange, and future Washington landing points, Spencer Building Carrier Hotel is truly changing the landscape for the Downtown Vancouver area.

"Our vision for Spencer Building Carrier Hotel is to serve as the premier hub for connectivity for all of Western Canada," said Director of Data Center Infrastructure and Operations, Chris Jones. "This data center will not only be brand new, but it will also come with the latest innovative and cutting-edge technology that will allow us to provide a customized service for all customers, regardless of size."

In addition to the brand-new features and technologies, the building's location is equally impressive. Spencer Building Carrier Hotel will be built with direct connection to one of Vancouver's most iconic and historic landmarks - the Harbour Centre. By combining the rich history of the Harbour Centre with Spencer Building Carrier Hotel's new, cutting-edge innovations, tenants will enjoy access to countless Tier 1 network operators, peering exchanges, and major Canadian and international providers.

"Harbour Centre has served as a major force not only in Vancouver, but for Western Canada as a whole," Jones continued. "Being able to tap into that history, network and renewable energy while improving the future for Vancouver's connectivity is truly a monumental opportunity that we are proud to be a part of."

The Spencer Building Carrier Hotel team will be in Honolulu, HI this week, participating in PTC '22 as a first introduction to the market and an opportunity for other network players to meet with the team to learn more about the building plans.

For more information on Spencer Building Carrier Hotel, visit www.spencerbuilding.com

About Spencer Building Carrier Hotel

Embedded in the rich history of Western Canada's primary carrier hotel at Harbour Centre, Spencer Building Carrier Hotel will soon become Vancouver's premier, brand-new, state of the art data center connecting providers in Canada, Asia, and various international locations. Spencer Building Carrier Hotel will serve as the primary Canadian landing point for the brand new Cascadia fiber trunk, connecting to Seattle, the Westin Building exchange, and future Washington landing points. With access to all major Canadian telecommunications providers, Tier 1 network operators, and peering exchanges, including a direct connect to VANIX, Spencer Building Carrier hotel will solidify itself as the primary connectivity hub in the Downtown Vancouver core. Construction is set to be complete in Spring 2023.

For more information visit www.spencerbuilding.com

SBCH Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629

jsa_spencer@jsa.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spencer Building Carrier Hotel