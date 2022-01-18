26,000 schools and homeschool groups planning to raise awareness about opportunity in K-12 education as families adapt to a disrupted education system

After Year of Major School Choice Expansions, National School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29) Helps Parents Navigate Their Options 26,000 schools and homeschool groups planning to raise awareness about opportunity in K-12 education as families adapt to a disrupted education system

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of dramatic change to K-12 education and the expansion of school choice options for families in 19 states, millions of students, parents, and educators are preparing to celebrate the twelfth annual National School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29). The Week is designed to both raise positive awareness of the need for and benefits of K-12 school choice, and to help parents navigate the unprecedented number of public, charter, magnet, private, online, and home education options available for their children.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Students from all 50 states will unite in a kick-off video streamed nationwide.

During the Week, schools and homeschool groups will raise awareness in their communities by holding more than 26,000 independently-planned parent information sessions, pep rallies, winter carnivals, art contests, and other events. In addition, millions of parents are expected to use free resources developed by NSCW to assist in their search for the perfect learning environments. Highlights from among 45 statewide events include:

Arizona families will watch fireworks at a Western-themed school choice extravaganza

Missourians will celebrate at the capitol two days in a row highlighting great schools

Wisconsin students will perform at a talent show at the Packers' Lambeau Field

Parents in 13 states will consider all types of school on School Fair Saturday ( Jan. 22 )

Students from all 50 states will unite in a kick-off video streamed nationwide

Dozens of state and national landmarks will light up in honor of School Choice Week

National survey results will reveal what parents factor into choosing a school

"I dare you to enter into National School Choice Week with an open mindset and not be moved by the kids whose lives are changed by their school choice," said Andrew Campanella, President of the Week. "Every child deserves access to affordable school choices, so they can thrive today and become who they're meant to be."

Among efforts that focus on K-12 education, School Choice Week uniquely focuses on positive, practical information designed to make a family's opportunity to choose from among traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling as navigable and empowering as possible. This includes comprehensive roadmaps to educational options in each state, paired with a newly developed "Schools Near Me" tool to help parents start the selection process.

More information and resources for journalists interested in the Week can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com/coverage . More information for families can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com/mystate .

National School Choice Week is a charitable, not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week